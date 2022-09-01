It was an investment well-paid off last Wednesday evening as Cindy Gandee and Cheryl Orr held their grand opening of A Still Life + Cotton Gin Inn Culinary.
The opening became a menagerie of friends, laughs and drinks as locals poured through the door of 212 South Broad Street to congratulate the pair on a successful venture downtown.
Once the blue ribbon was officially cut – surrounded by Gandee’s handpicked decor – guests trickled to the back of the shop towards the kitchen, where Orr’s culinary skills shone bright.
Pleasantries were exchanged, hands were shaken and tales were told amidst wine and appetizers.
“I couldn’t be happier with how this turned out,” Gandee said after the grand opening. “People have been so complimentary on the shop and aesthetics and Cheryl and I feel that our businesses really feed each other.”
Gandee explained that sometimes people would come in to eat brunch at Orr’s side of the shop and realize that there is an entire store waiting to be browsed just beyond the dining space.
“Some people just think it’s all one business because of how seamless it is,” Gandee said. “I didn’t realize when this idea was first born – just how similar our tastes are.”
Orr said she feels the same.
“I couldn’t imagine a better fit for a partner and our spaces meld perfectly,” she added.
A lot of the antiques and decor sold by Gandee have a bit of a European flair to them. She hinted at more of a traditional northern European look.
“It’s not a formal or historic way of decorating, it’s a bit new-traditional in a way,” Gandee noted. “People take that and draw their own inspiration.”
More or less, the decor offered throughout the store is “Cindy’s style.”
After first speaking to the Chowan Herald in late March, Gandee and Orr saw a quick turnaround in the former Shoppes on Broad space, having the new store ready to go in just about four months.
A spacious new commercial kitchen was one of the new additions.
“The transition of my cooking from the inn to Cotton Gin Inn Culinary downtown has been a wonderful experience,” Orr said. “I love my new space and have already taught several cooking classes, held private brunches and dinners for businesses and social events, as well as catered showers, cocktail parties and political events both on and off-site.”
Orr thanked her staff members, Kaylin Copeland and Linda Perez, as well as her husband Randy Naylor.
“My husband Randy has sacrificed his own business and golfing with friends to help me whenever needed,” Orr said. “Both Randy and Cindy’s husband Tom were instrumental in the renovation process of the building and for my space, and working with Cindy has been wonderful.”
Gandee explained that opening the new business alongside Orr has brought a dynamic new vision to a thriving South Broad Street.
“This isn’t just my store, we have Cheryl’s wonderful culinary arts space as well,” Gandee said. “It really is the best of both worlds.”