Cheryl Orr (middle left) and Cindy Gandee (middle right) cut the ribbon at their new business A Still Life + Cotton Gin Inn Culinary last Wednesday at 212 South Broad Street in Edenton.

 Tyler Newman/The Chowan Herald

It was an investment well-paid off last Wednesday evening as Cindy Gandee and Cheryl Orr held their grand opening of A Still Life + Cotton Gin Inn Culinary.

The opening became a menagerie of friends, laughs and drinks as locals poured through the door of 212 South Broad Street to congratulate the pair on a successful venture downtown.