The board of advisors of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation has awarded $19,000 in local grants from its community grant-making fund and the Judge Thomas Watts Memorial Endowment.
The board granted:
• $5,000 to Albemarle Area United Way for Community Care Collaborative
• $5,000 to Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition Program for Northern Albemarle 2022 Meals on Wheels
• $3,000 to Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle for Boys & Girls Club Dinner Partners
• $3,000 to Kids First, Inc. for Kids First, Inc. Accredited Child Abuse Treatment Program
• $3,000 to Perquimans County Schools Education Foundation for Academy for Girls
“These organizations do so much to support our community,” said Rebecca Elliott, advisory board president of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation. “We are humbled by the opportunity to help these nonprofit programs thrive.”
The Northern Albemarle Community Foundation is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF). For further information, contact Natalie Jenkins Peel, NCCF community leadership officer, at npeel@nccommunityfoundation.org.
About NACF
The Northern Albemarle Community Foundation (NACF) was founded in 2001 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets by creating permanent endowments, making grants, and leveraging leadership and partnerships – all for the benefit of Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden and Gates counties.
The NACF board advises the unrestricted community grantmaking fund to support local needs and the Judge Thomas Watts Fund. The competitive grants program is held annually.
Advisory board members live and work in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden and Gates counties, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Elliott, board members include Nicole Stanton (vice president), Brenda Lassiter (secretary/treasurer), Dan Askew, Brian Beasley, Phyllis Bosomworth, David Pureza, Matthew Scribner, Darlene Tuttle, Rodney Walton, Jim Watson and Matt Wood.
The NACF makes it easy to support your community. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org/Northern-Albemarle.
About NCCF
The North Carolina Community Foundation is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.
NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels.