To remove, or not to remove grass clippings. The answer varies according to the situation. Some gardeners don’t like the look of excess clippings, and remove them regularly. Certain weather conditions may also discourage grasscycling. However, grasscycling (leaving the grass clippings on the lawn) can enhance the appearance, and save the homeowner time and money.
Grass clippings are made up of approximately 85% water and usually decompose quickly. While decomposing, the clippings add nutrients and organic matter back into the soil. As much as 25% of a lawn’s annual fertilizer needs can be supplemented by leaving the clippings. Most mowers have a recycling setting; make sure the blades are sharp for best results.
Mow when the grass is dry and try to not remove more than one-third of the growth at a time. Different grasses have different management techniques.
Centipedegrass and Common Bermudagrass perform best when cut to between 1 and 2 inches, while Tall Fescue, St Augustinegrass, and Zoysiagrass perform best when cut to around 3 inches.
In certain situations it is almost impossible to stay on track with lawn care.
Excessive rain and busy schedules prevent maintenance, and grasscycling may not be an option. If it’s been a while since the grass was last mowed, consider raising the height of the mower and sticking to the one-third rule while gradually decreasing the lawn back to the recommended height.
Either remove, or spread excessive clumps. Clippings can also be composted or used as mulch (watch out for problem weeds that may carryover).
Contrary to popular belief, grass clippings, when managed regularly do not result in thatch. However, grasscycling highly managed lawns with excessive growth, may lead to problems down the road.
For more information on lawn care, contact Katy Shook at 482-6585.