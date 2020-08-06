There have been many changes this year, especially for our children. One thing that has remained constant is The Gregarious Goose at 315 S. Broad St., Edenton.
On June 24, The Gregarious Goose celebrated the anniversary of its first year in business, something Owner Alice Stallcup does not take lightly. She understands that the odds are stacked against many first-year businesses. The store’s first year had the added difficulty of a six-week closure due to COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.
Saturdays have become a special day for many at The Gregarious Goose because Stallcup offers a walk-in craft every Saturday. She selects a craft that needs little to no instruction and for a fee, you can craft that day’s project without the headache of buying all the supplies and she takes care of the cleanup.
During the COVID-19 closure, Stallcup knew how disappointed her regular crafters would be if they missed out on crafting, so she offered take home crafts. This also presented the opportunity for some of the parents who were unfamiliar with the Saturday tradition to take advantage of some projects this store owner had to offer while sheltering in place.
Closure came with its stressors for the Gregarious Goose, like all businesses across the United States. The Gregarious Goose was extremely fortunate to have generous supporters like her landlords, artists and customers.
One of her vendors, Bill Sayre, a local artist, came up with the idea of an art auction that would benefit the store. Other local vendors, Ed Williams, Nora Crouch, and Eric Worden, joined in and six pieces were donated for auction. With permission from the artists, Stallcup donated half of the proceeds to The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry. Thanks to the artists and the very generous customers, the auction generated over $2,000.
Another fundraiser was already in progress prior to the art auction. Petunia, the pink pig in the window, was already collecting for the Boys and Girls Club. It only seemed logical that when Stallcup decided to donate all the supplies for kids to paint a wooden egg for Easter any donations collected to do the craft would also go to the Boys and Girls Club. With the help of all the donations to Petunia and the craft, the Boys and Girls Club received over $160 during the shelter in place. Elizabeth Mitchell, Executive Director of The Boys and Girls Club of The Albemarle, was extremely thankful.
The Gregarious Goose offered two weeklong summer camps back to back that were well attended. The Photography Camp co-instructed by Stallcup and Diana Wilson of Insignia Photography was a hit with the older group. They received lots of practice with their digital single-lens reflex cameras and honed their skills as photographers. The Chowan Arts Council provided the camp an indoor place to practice skills during a wet week, and Stallcup was incredibly grateful for their generosity.
The second camp was for a little bit younger group. You may have seen them outside looking for clues during the Crime Scene Camp. Both camps were a hit, and Stallcup plans to offer them again next year.
Last but certainly not least is The Goslings, an after-school arts and crafts program offered at The Gregarious Goose. Stallcup leads the program. Her love and knowledge of fine arts from her studies at The Ohio State University is almost as great as her desire to share that knowledge through teaching.
While Stallcup was a Cincinnati Police Officer, she attended classes at Xavier University where she received her master’s degree in Education. She also completed the Effective Teacher Training for Chowan County schools.
There are still openings available, so if you want to know more about The Goslings you can stop in The Gregarious Goose, call the store at 252-352-1450, or logon to her website www.thegregariousgoose.com.