Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
Pizza dough
Olive oil
Desired toppings
PREPARATION
Make the pizza dough or buy store-bought fresh pizza dough.
Prepare the grill for high direct heat. Prepare desired toppings.
Shape and flatten the dough on a floured surface. Let it rest for 5 minutes and then push out the edges to make a round pie. Do not make a raised edge for grilled pizza. Place dough round on a pizza peel or rimless baking sheet lightly coated with corn meal.
When grill is hot oil the grill grates. Slide dough round onto hot oiled grates and close the lid for 2 minutes. Make sure the bottom of the dough is browning evenly, rotating dough with a spatula if needed. Grill another minute until nicely browned.
Once the pizza dough has lightly browned on one side remove it from the grill with pizza peel or baking sheet. Close lid and keep grill hot.
Flip dough over with a spatula so the grilled side is facing up. Lightly brush the grilled side with olive oil, and add sauce and toppings. Do not add too much sauce or cheese or your pizza will become soggy.
Return the pizza to the grill and close the lid and lower the heat slightly. Cook for a few minutes more. Remove pizza from grill and set on a cutting board for a few minutes before slicing.
Chef’s Note: If you are preparing several pizzas you can prepare dough rounds in advance, stack them separated by parchment paper, and keep them in the refrigerator for up to two hours before cooking.