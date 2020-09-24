Listen up brown thumbed gardeners! Don’t give up on garden dreams just because your vegetables have flipped and your flowers have flopped. Consider trying your thumb at herbs! Fall is still a great time to plant a round of easy to grow, cool-season annual herbs like parsley and cilantro. Even perennial herbs like mint, oregano, rosemary and thyme can be incorporated now to add a bit of spice to the fall garden.
Most herbs prefer good drainage. Raised beds and containers are an option for poor or wet sites. Try incorporating herbs into your landscape; rosemary makes a great evergreen shrub and thyme can act as a groundcover. Provide herbs at least 6 hours of direct sun each day. Some herbs, like cilantro, dill and mint, can tolerate light to part shade. Do not fertilize herbs; most thrive without additional care. Herbs have few pests associated with them. Any problems can usually be cut out or treated with a strong blast of water.
To encourage oil concentrations for cooking, harvest herbs before they flower and avoid heavy fertilization. A quick method of preserving harvested herbs is freezing. Rinse harvested herbs in cold water, shake excess moisture and chop leaves coarsely. Next, place pinches of the chopped herbs into water filled ice cube trays. Freeze cubes and then transfer to airtight containers or bags until ready to use.
For more information on growing herbs, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.