River City Community Development Corp.’s YouthBuild members (l-r) Kaida Adams, Victoria Berry, Zackary Sterling and Tyrone Patterson recently helped build a new deck for a local disabled veteran. Here they are shown posed behind the deck’s framing.
The completed deck at local veteran Debra Guittar's home is shown. Members of River City Community Development Corp.'s YouthBuild program recently helped build the deck under the auspices of a new Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity program that assists local senior citizens with home repairs.
Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity recently worked along with River City Community Development Corp.’s YouthBuild program to complete construction of a new deck for a local disabled veteran.
Four River City YouthBuild members, under the direction of instructor Terrence Riddick, spent 12 hours over three days in April constructing the deck for Debra Guittar of Elizabeth City. YouthBuild’s Kaida Adams, Victoria Berry, Tyrone Patterson, and Zachary Sterling removed the cinder blocks which Guittar previously had to used to exit her home and constructed the new porch.
In addition, Berea Baptist Construction Ministry constructed a ramp for Guittar so that she can easily get in and out of her house, and Atlantic Mobility will be installing a step-in shower as soon as Guittar receives VA funding approval.
Guittar described the deck as a “lifesaver” because it now allows her to go out her back door to her back yard. She recently had knee replacement surgery and the deck gives her space to walk so she can continue her physical therapy. She said the YouthBuild students were polite and respectful and cleaned up after they completed their work each day.
The deck project is the result of a memorandum of understanding between Habitat and River City CDC earlier this year that gives YouthBuild participants construction experience on Habitat projects.
Dr. Mary Felton, program manager for River City YouthBuild, said the project exemplified what the construction skills training program is all about.
“Building the deck was not just about constructing a structure; it was about building confidence, skills, and a sense of accomplishment when the project is completed,” she said. “The deck built by River City YouthBuild participants is a testament to their hard work, determination, and commitment to excellence as well as their desire to give back to the community.”
Jane Elfring, vice president of Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity, said the partnership with River City CDC will help Habitat carry out its mission.
“This project is another way that Habitat works with local organizations to help those in Elizabeth City,” she said.
The Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity chapter has been making home repairs for low-income seniors for the past year. Recently, several disabled veterans approached Habitat seeking assistance with work on their homes. Veterans have to meet the same income requirements as others seeking home repairs through the Habitat program.
In Guittar’s case, her income was above the cutoff, Habitat said. Nonetheless, the local chapter worked with her to locate contractors and organizations that could help her make the housing modifications she needed to better accommodate her disability.
Guittar would now like to screen in her side porch but cannot afford the $1,500 cost for materials. What’s more, the step-in shower work will deplete her VA allotment.
River City CDC said YouthBuild can do the work for Guittar if she receives donations to cover the materials expense. Felton said screening-in the porch would be a “win-win” for both Guittar and YouthBuild students since it would help them with their project-based learning and construction training.
Donations to help Guittar screen-in her porch can be made in Guittar’s name to Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, NC, 27909. Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity will then purchase the materials to complete the project.