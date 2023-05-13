Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity recently worked along with River City Community Development Corp.’s YouthBuild program to complete construction of a new deck for a local disabled veteran.

Four River City YouthBuild members, under the direction of instructor Terrence Riddick, spent 12 hours over three days in April constructing the deck for Debra Guittar of Elizabeth City. YouthBuild’s Kaida Adams, Victoria Berry, Tyrone Patterson, and Zachary Sterling removed the cinder blocks which Guittar previously had to used to exit her home and constructed the new porch.