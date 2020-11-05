Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
3 whole eggs, plus one yolk
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1-2 tablespoons water
PREPARATION
Combine the flour and salt on a clean dry work surface. Make a roughly 8-inch hole (this is also called a well) in the center of the flour mixture. Add the eggs and oil, and whisk with a fork to combine. If you prefer it is less messy to do it in a bowl. Using the fork, begin to incorporate the flour into the egg mixture; be careful not to break the sides of the well or the egg mixture will run all over. Do not worry about lumps. When enough flour has been incorporated into the egg mixture to hold together begin to use your hands to combine everything. Incorporate more flour as needed to prevent the dough from sticking to you or the counter. Don’t worry if you haven’t used all the flour. If the mixture is tight and dry, wet your hands and begin working the dough with wet hands.
Begin gently folding the dough on itself, flattening, and folding again. It will be extremely soft at first, and then gradually start to firm up. Once it is firm enough to knead it is important to put your body weight into it. The dough is kneaded when it forms a smooth elastic ball and has very few air bubbles when cut. Slice into the dough with a paring knife; if you see lots of air bubbles, keep kneading.
Gather the dough into a ball, dusting with flour if it is sticky. Press the ball into a disc and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Allow the dough to rest at room temperature for a minimum of 30 minutes and up to 4 hours. (You can refrigerate the dough overnight and bring to room temperature before using. It will have a funny green tinge to it before you roll it out, but the end results will look perfectly normal.)
Lightly dust a rimmed baking sheet with flour. Divide the dough into four equal portions. Dust the portions with flour and cover with a clean dishtowel. It is important to keep everything well-floured to prevent the pasta from sticking to itself or the roller as you work. If the dough starts to feel sticky as you roll it, sprinkle it with flour. Also sprinkle flour on any pasta you’re not working (rolled, cut or otherwise) with and keep it covered with a dishtowel.
Roll out the pasta according to your machine’s instructions. Whether you are rolling the dough out on a hand-crank machine or with a KitchenAid attachment, try to make each pasta sheet as wide as you can. Place pasta sheets on the baking sheet and dust with additional flour to keep from sticking. Set your pasta machine to the thickest setting (usually marked “1”). Flatten one piece of dough into a thick disk between your hands and feed it through the pasta roller. Repeat once or twice. Fold this piece of dough into thirds, like folding a letter, and press it between your hands again. With the pasta machine still on the widest setting, feed the dough crosswise between the rollers. Feed it through once or twice more until smooth. If desired, repeat this folding step. This helps to strengthen the gluten in the flour, giving it a chewier texture when cooked.
Begin changing the settings on your roller to roll the pasta thinner and thinner. Roll the pasta two or three times at each setting, and don’t skip settings (the pasta tends to snag and warp if you do). If the pasta gets too long to be manageable, lay it on a cutting board and slice it in half. Roll the pasta for linguine and fettuccine at 6 or 7; for angel hair or stuffed pastas, one or two settings thinner.
Cut the long stretch of dough into noodle-length sheets, usually about 12-inches. If making filled pasta or lasagna, proceed with shaping. If cutting into noodles, switch from the pasta roller to the noodle cutter, and run the sheet of pasta through the cutter. Toss the noodles with a little flour to keep them from sticking and gather them into a loose basket. Set this basket on the floured baking sheet and cover with a towel while you finish rolling and cutting the rest of the dough. Note: It is easier to roll all the pasta at once before proceeding to cutting it into noodles. Sprinkle the sheets of pasta liberally with flour and overlap them on a floured baking sheet, covered with a towel.
To cook the pasta immediately, bring a large pot of water to a boil, salt the water, and cook the pasta until al dente, 2-3 minutes. To dry, lay the pasta out and let air dry until completely brittle. Store in an airtight container for several weeks. To freeze, either freeze flat in long noodles or in the basket-shape on a baking sheet until completely frozen. Gather into an airtight container and freeze for up to three months. Dried and frozen noodles may need an extra minute or two to cook.
Additional Notes:
Pasta Dough in the Food Processor or Mixer: Combine all the ingredients in the bowl of a food processor or mixer. Pulse or mix until combined and run continuously until a dough is formed. Proceed with kneading and shaping the dough as directed.
Rolling and Cutting Pasta by Hand: Divide the dough into four pieces and mimic the action of a pasta roller with a rolling pin. Roll as thin as possible, lifting and moving the dough constantly to make sure it doesn’t stick. Sprinkle the dough generously with flour and then gently roll it up. Use a very sharp chef knife to cut the roll cross-wise into equal-sized noodles. Shake out the coils, toss with flour, and proceed with cooking.