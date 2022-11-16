Two Chowan County residents took home Best of Show ribbons at the North Carolina State Fair, following their winning entries at the fair in Edenton last month.
Sam Harding and Annette Ringeisen each submitted entries for an exhibition and competition at the state fair in Raleigh, which was held in its 169th iteration from Oct. 13-23.
Harding entered in the youth category and Ringeisen submitted her entry in the adult category. Both had previously won first place and best in show while exhibiting at the Chowan County Regional Fair.
Both received cash awards in addition to their ribbons.
Harding’s exhibit was a photograph of the Roanoke River Lighthouse in Edenton, on May 15 during a “supermoon” event.
“It’s crazy to think I entered a few photographs into the county fair and one of them would end up best in show at the state fair,” Harding said of his achievement.
Ringeisen’s exhibit was a felted wool owl that she had crafted, one that had once been seen hanging from her storefront on Broad Street.
“Before moving to Edenton, I never considered entering my creations in any type of competition,” Ringeisen told the Chowan Herald. “[The] Chowan County Fair was my first experience ever, and I had no expectations that my owl would make it to the state fair, let alone win Best of Show.”
Ringeisen said the highlight of going to the fair was looking at other entries, talents and traditions, both displayed and competing.
“I encourage all of my students to compete with each other, to explore the possibilities and to celebrate the achievements,” Ringeisen continued. “This community makes me feel special and pushes me to live up to my potential. The success of a small town is a result of friendly competition. Thank you to all who make the Chowan County Fair possible.”