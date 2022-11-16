Two Chowan County residents took home Best of Show ribbons at the North Carolina State Fair, following their winning entries at the fair in Edenton last month.

Sam Harding and Annette Ringeisen each submitted entries for an exhibition and competition at the state fair in Raleigh, which was held in its 169th iteration from Oct. 13-23.

