In early summer 1842, an enslaved woman secretly boarded a vessel docked on Edenton’s waterfront. The vessel was headed for Philadelphia. The woman, Harriet Jacobs, was headed for freedom. What drove her to such a desperate act? Who helped her, and at what risk? What was her life like afterward?
Scholar and documentary editor Mary Maillard has traced her own family roots back to Edenton. In the second of The Lesser-Known History of Edenton Lecture Series, sponsored by Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group, the Edenton Historical Commission, and the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, she weaves her findings into “Conductors and Passengers: Harriet Jacobs’ Underground Railroad.”
The library will livestream Maillard’s lecture over Zoom at noon April 6. Attendees will be able to ask questions. The recorded version will be posted on the Historical Commission’s and the library’s YouTube channels for viewing at any time. On Thursday, April 8, Maillard will join the Racial Reconciliation Group’s 7 p.m. Zoom meeting for further discussion.
The lecture and the Reconciliation Group meeting are free and open to everyone. Information on how to watch the lecture will be on the Edenton Historical Commission website events page (http://ehcnc.org/events/) and the events column on library’s website (https://pettigrewlibraries.libguides.com/PRL/SPM). For instructions on how sign into the Racial Reconciliation Group discussion, send an email to edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com.