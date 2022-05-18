Former Edenton Historical Commission Executive Director Joy Harvill was honored for her service at the commission’s quarterly meeting on May 3.
Harvill, who served in the post for two years, took the reins of the commission in July 2020, succeeding Mike Ervin.
Since then, she has notably guided the commission through good times and bad.
“I have a great admiration for Joy,” said Chris Bean, speaking at the meeting. “She volunteered to be director, and we were bowled over by the idea. It was a wonderful thing to do.”
Bean elaborated on Harvill’s tenure, saying that she kept the Penelope Barker House open and afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic while meeting every challenge that was thrown her way.
“It was the perfect storm and she was the best person to deal with it,” Bean said. “Our success is the combined effort of lots of people and Joy has been the leader of that. There are no words that we can ever say to you to thank (her) adequately.”
Clara Stage, Chair of the EHC, also lauded Harvill for her work as director.
“Joy has tirelessly contributed her talent with new organization to our historical records, new exhibits and new branding designs for the EHC website. She braved the challenges of COVID restrictions while keeping the Barker House open and viable,” Stage said. “Among her many accomplishments, she has built a strong team for the Barker House that welcomes visitors and locals alike. The legacy of her time as director has built a strong foundation for the next director.”
The next director himself – Robert Leath – chimed in during the meeting to offer thanks for what he called a foundational setup from Harvill.
“I am keenly aware that anything we achieve from this point on is built on the shoulders of what Joy built,” Leath said. “Her foundation stands. She took our boat through choppy seas and brought us to a safe harbor.”
The commission also surprised Harvill with a custom pewter plate made by Matt Markoya of Old North Pewter.
The plate, which Markoya said was his largest piece yet, was hand-wrought and hand-engraved with 18th century Lambeth delft-inspired decoration as well as monogrammed with Harvill’s initials.
While upstairs at the Barker House, Harvill oversaw numerous events, grants, personnel matters and projects for the commission. Wander to the house’s third floor on any given day and one would probably find her toiling in paperwork or busying herself with finances.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Harvill applied for and won a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to help ease the Barker House through COVID restrictions.
In the midst of her tenure, the EHC administered its most successful Christmas Candlelight Tour in years while also hosting Penelope’s Prohibition Party – the first major fundraiser at the Barker House during the pandemic.
“Joy came on board during a really difficult time. It was during the early days of the pandemic and one of her responsibilities was operating a welcome center,” said Anne-Marie Knighton, retired Edenton Town Manager. “I was impressed with her ability to make decisions that balanced the health and welfare of the Commission’s staff and volunteers as well as our visitors. She struck me as being grounded in a way that inspired confidence in those around her. She was a great partner to the town during a really tough time.”
In addition, Harvill introduced new community ties by establishing the EHC as a partner for an annual Juneteenth celebration in Edenton and coordinating with the Kadesh Restoration Committee to process grants from the state and other sources.
“Joy was always very knowledgeable of the position that she served,” said Sadie Riddick, member of the Kadesh AME Zion Church congregation. “She kept me informed as to what was going on as far as the progress of our church.”
Marsha Tobias and Alexis Tobias-Jacavone, both employees of the Barker House, had only positive things to say about the former director.
“She built a team around her who loves history and sharing our love of Edenton with visitors,” said Marsha Tobias. “She treats everyone with the same dignity and respect – from contractors to dignitaries – she takes time to listen to them all.”
Tobias-Jacavone added, “As director, Joy didn’t just lead, she took personal interest in her team and worked to not only foster a positive environment but also to build up each team member’s confidence in their abilities. Working for her has been one of the most valuable experiences of my life, and I am so grateful that she gave me the opportunity to learn from her.”
Despite the praise for the job she has done over the last few years, Harvill shouldered the thanks to her team.
“My thankful words are to everyone involved – to my Barker House staff and the commissioners – I cannot accept working alone,” Harvill said. “I feel so good about where we are and where we are headed and I know Robert [Leath] is the right person to take us there.”
Leath took over as executive director on May 1. Harvill will continue to serve the EHC as a commissioner.
