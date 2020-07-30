Another great sign of the freshness of summer are the ripe juicy cantaloupes, in season now! The sweet aroma of this light orange treat is only one of the reasons that cantaloupe are the most popular melon in the United States. Cantaloupes grown in Chowan County are famous Statewide. What makes our Cantaloupes so special? If you have ever had cantaloupes grown here you know they are sweet and juicy. Cantaloupe also packs some nutritional punches!
Cantaloupe
- Is a great source of Vitamin A and Beta-Carotene
- Is a great source of Vitamin C
- Promotes the health of your lungs
- Aids in prevention of cardiovascular disease
- Reduces stress, and is rich in potassium.
Buy the Best Cantaloupe
The best way to pick a cantaloupe is by smell. The fruit should have a sweet, slightly musky scent. A good cantaloupe feels heavy for its size, has a rind that resembles raised netting, and has a stem end that yields slightly when pressed with your thumb. Get them now while they are fresh and enjoy them alone or if you want to add some adventure to your cantaloupe treat, try this interesting and different recipe!
Cantaloupe Salad with Basil, Mozzarella & Onions
Ingredients
- 1 medium cantaloupe, cut into 1 inch cubes
- 10-20 leaves of basil, sliced thin (reserve a few whole leaves for garnish)
- 10 green olives,
- ¼ red onion, sliced
- thinly sliced 1 cup fresh mozzarella balls, sliced into quarters
- 1½ tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons lime juice, from 1 lime
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
In a large bowl, toss the cantaloupe, basil strips, olives, red onions and mozzarella balls together.
Lightly dress the salad with a long pour of olive oil and even longer drizzle of red wine vinegar. Toss with the lime juice.
Generously salt and pepper the salad and taste. This salad is great straight away but even better chilled for a few hours before serving, to allow the flavors to really meld.
Serves 4-6.