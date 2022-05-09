The annual Plow Day was held at the Chowan County Heritage Association’s new building on Morristown Road on April 23. Folks enjoyed horse drawn plow demonstrations as well as tractors of all shapes and sizes.
The Chowan County Heritage Association recently held their Plow Day on April 23 at the group’s new location on Morristown Road.
Having recently purchased the building utilizing $320,000 in appropriated funds from the North Carolina General Assembly, the association is already putting their new digs to good use.
The Heritage Association is an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the history and heritage of Eastern North Carolina and beyond.
An annual event that is free and open to the public, Plow Day was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old Boys & Girls Club building on 131 Morristown Road.
The day saw good crowds who came out and sat during a beautiful 75-degree afternoon to watch plowing demonstrations using horse drawn plows and all size tractors.
Heritage Association member Oscar White previously said the Association wants to hold more events at their new location. In the past, many activities were held in Edenton at locations such as American Legion Post 40 and John A. Holmes High School.
The Association said they are always looking for new members, especially younger ones. For more information about the group and what they do, contact Janet MacKenzie at (252) 209-4792.