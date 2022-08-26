Herringbone

The banner for both Down East Preservation and The Herringbone hang at the entrance to the former Conger Building on Aug. 15. Work is underway to prepare the restaurant for its grand opening on Nov. 19.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

The Herringbone — the upcoming restaurant on Edenton’s waterfront — recently announced its grand opening date.

Saturday, Nov. 19 is the slated date for the celebration. On-hand will be entertainment from The Red Clay Strays, a band from Mobile, Ala.