The Herringbone — the upcoming restaurant on Edenton’s waterfront — recently announced its grand opening date.
Saturday, Nov. 19 is the slated date for the celebration. On-hand will be entertainment from The Red Clay Strays, a band from Mobile, Ala.
The Herringbone — the upcoming restaurant on Edenton’s waterfront — recently announced its grand opening date.
Saturday, Nov. 19 is the slated date for the celebration. On-hand will be entertainment from The Red Clay Strays, a band from Mobile, Ala.
Work on the restaurant has been seen for several months now, with exterior and interior operations underway.
Lead contractor Dawson Tyler of Down East Preservation said that the buildout stage is underway, with construction soon to be wrapping up.
Tyler and his partner, Burton Swain, had previously joined with Joe and Stephanie Wach of Outeast Properties to begin work on the old Conger Building and transform it into a restaurant.
The preservation work will turn the building into a living history museum of sorts, with plenty of materials obtained locally.
“We have a lot of locally sourced items that will be featured,” Tyler said. “We rode up to Gatesville and got driftwood from a collector to be used for lighting fixtures. We’re using locally sourced woods for hostess stands, things like that.”
He also noted that a live edge table at the entrance to the restaurant will be made from locally felled sweet gum, which is not a typical wood for furniture.
Gazing up to the ceiling of the restaurant, a 1940s-era herring boat is now suspended for all to see.
The front doors arrived recently as well, carefully crafted by the Down East Wood Shop.
The bar, which could be the largest in northeast North Carolina, will feature tobacco leaves under a laminated counter, a tribute to the state’s agricultural history. Much of the interior design work is being coordinated by Briley Rascoe of Down East.
Joe Wach, the owner, spoke about the logistical side of the operation.
“We are excited to welcome Michael Bonander to Edenton as the General Manager of The Herringbone,” Wach said.
Bonander is bringing 20 years of restaurant experience to Edenton and moved to town with his family from Chicago on Aug. 1. He is currently working to hire staff and get everything ready for opening.
“We hope to have staff in place by the first of October. Final move in and training of staff is expected during the first two weeks of October,” Wach explained. “Soft open events, such as an event for the trades that worked on the project and practice runs with friends and family are expected to take place in the second half of October.”
A soft opening to the public may come soon after, according to Wach, with the grand opening a few weeks later.
“We are especially excited about our Grand Opening event on Nov. 19 that will be a day of music, fun and food on the waterfront,” Wach said.
The restaurant also recently won a $25,000 building reuse grant from the state last week to assist in renovation. Both Wach and Destination Downtown Edenton Director Morgan Potts worked on the grant application and were excited upon learning of the award.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.