Historic Edenton State Historic Site Grounds opened to the public Friday, May 29, with new procedures in place to assure the safety of staff and visitors:
- Limiting visitation.
- Closing some areas and programs, such as interactive exhibits.
- Installing hand sanitizer stations and increasing the frequency of cleaning high touch public areas and restrooms.
- Installing protective barriers at ticket sales and information desks.
- Outdoor guided tours and demonstrations offered, provided staff is available and weather permitting.
Areas that remain closed include:
- 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse
- 1767 Chowan County Courthouse
- 1800 Iredell House
- Visitor Center
Visitors are encouraged to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services – WEAR a cloth face covering; WAIT in line at least six feet away from others, and WASH hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, we ask that you postpone your visit.
On Saturday, May 30, they will offer guided walking tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The cost will be $5 for adults, $3 for children.
The Visitor Center will remain closed, only restrooms open and the front desk staffed.
Then, they will offer those tours Tuesday-Saturday thereafter, limited to 25 guests.
The tours will be external, not include inside the buildings and commence from the Visitor Center’s ramp at 108 N. Broad Street.
Starting June 1, the historic sites planned to hide decorated popsicle-sticks in historically significant locations somewhere in Edenton or Chowan County. They’ll post clues on social media about a historical event related to where the popsicle-stick is hidden. The Chowan Herald will share them too. Whomever finds the popsicle-stick and turns it in, will be rewarded an “ice-cream’ treat gift-certificate prize.
In support of the Tidewater Council of Boy Scouts, these $10 discount cards are good through 3/31/2021 and will be the first two prizes. Historic Sites needs additional “ice cream”prizes to give out; after all, it’s summer and everyone loves ice cream. Dairy Queen, Blount’s, Soda Shop, Edenton Coffee Shop, the Freeze, Food Lion, whomever will provide a gift certificate that we can give away. Prizes shouldn’t be more than $10.00. Let’s get creative!
“We’d like to do this though August, and will depend on how many prizes we can give,” said Bob Hopkins, site manager. “I’m requesting that y’all seek local businesses to support this program in providing ‘ice cream’ related gift certificates. As a reward for the donation, we’ll take photos of the popsicle-stick finder and announce the supporting business sponsors on social media.
“This should be some historical fun.”
Starting Saturday, June 6, they will also do outside costumed historical demonstrations (black powder, rope making, clothes dying, etc.) at scheduled times and locations (Iredell yard or Green), along with the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. external walking tours. More information will be announced at a later date.