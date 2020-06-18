Kayla Collins demonstrated Colonial-era cloth dying Saturday during a historic demonstration at the Iredell House property, part of the Historic Edenton State Historic Sites facilities.
During the event, she turned clothing into various shades of indigo — blue. The more air you put into the water by stirring it, the lighter the color would be. The time the cloth was in the dye liquid also determined the shade. A video of Collins explaining the dye process can be found on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
Historic Sites plan to host other outdoor demonstrations during the summer, as they navigate through COVID-19. Their properties are open to the public, as are their walking tours. The staff is unable to allow the public into any of the buildings other than the visitor’s center at this time.