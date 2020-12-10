Holiday baking and cookie decorating are traditions in many households during the holiday season. Whether you like chocolate chip, lemon or peanut butter cookies, the 4-H at Home Holiday Cookie Making Guide is sure to have a recipe that you’ll enjoy! This recipe book can be downloaded by visiting: https://4-h.org/about/4-h-at-home/holidays/cookies/recipes/ .
Below are two kid-friendly recipes from the recipe book. Happy baking!
Grandma’s Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup shortening
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 2 eggs
- 2 ¼ cups flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- ½ cups raisins (optional)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375 ° F.
2. In a large bowl, cream together shortening, sugars, and vanilla with mixer.
3. Stir in the chocolate chips and raisins.
4. Drop by heaping tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets.
5. Bake for 9-11 minutes or until edges are firm.
6. Cool for 5 minutes; move to wire racks to cool completely.
Sugar Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 ¼ cups sugar
- 1 cup margarine
- 1 cup oil
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp cream of tartar
- 4 cups flour
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375 ° F.
2. Cream the following ingredients with an electric mixer; powdered sugar, 1 cup sugar, margarine, and oil.
3. Add the following ingredients to the bowl and mix: eggs, vanilla, salt, baking soda, cream of tartar, and flour.
4. Roll into balls the size of a walnut.
5. Roll in remaining sugar.
6. Bake for 10 minutes.