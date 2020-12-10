Holiday baking and cookie decorating are traditions in many households during the holiday season. Whether you like chocolate chip, lemon or peanut butter cookies, the 4-H at Home Holiday Cookie Making Guide is sure to have a recipe that you’ll enjoy! This recipe book can be downloaded by visiting: https://4-h.org/about/4-h-at-home/holidays/cookies/recipes/ .

Below are two kid-friendly recipes from the recipe book. Happy baking!

Grandma’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup shortening
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 ¼ cups flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 cup chocolate chips
  • ½ cups raisins (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 ° F.

2. In a large bowl, cream together shortening, sugars, and vanilla with mixer.

3. Stir in the chocolate chips and raisins.

4. Drop by heaping tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets.

5. Bake for 9-11 minutes or until edges are firm.

6. Cool for 5 minutes; move to wire racks to cool completely.

Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 ¼ cups sugar
  • 1 cup margarine
  • 1 cup oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp cream of tartar
  • 4 cups flour

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 ° F.

2. Cream the following ingredients with an electric mixer; powdered sugar, 1 cup sugar, margarine, and oil.

3. Add the following ingredients to the bowl and mix: eggs, vanilla, salt, baking soda, cream of tartar, and flour.

4. Roll into balls the size of a walnut.

5. Roll in remaining sugar.

6. Bake for 10 minutes.

Contact Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com.

Tags