Recently, 26 members of the John A. Holmes LEOs Club traveled on an activity bus to the Outer Banks to spend a day helping the blind and the VIPs (visually impaired persons) fish.

These LEOs were Joy Allen, Damaris Ambrosio-Reyes, Carolyn Ayers, Liza Bond, Amerah Bowens, Haylei Bush, Yohana Carrillo-Hernandez, Makayla Claussen, Briss Diaz-Yepez, Karen Diaz-Yepez, Cole Dougherty, Hank Downum, Jaidyn Jackson, Zaria James, Shamiya Leary, Brycen Newsome, Emily Perez, McKenna Peters, Amalia Rivenbark, Austin Roebuck, Ellie Spear, Trent Spear, Shaniyah Vaughan, Bryan Vazquez, Christopher Welch and Jadin Welch.

