...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Alligator, Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and
Pungo Rivers, and the Albemarle, Croatan, Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
They were accompanied by Rachel O’Kelly (LEO Staff Advisory) and assisted by Victoria Brinson (Instructional Coach).
The LEOs and teachers were met at the Nags Head Fishing Pier by Lion Frances Jordan (LEO Club Advisor). Each LEO was given a name badge and waited for the VIPs to arrive on buses and vans from across the state to participate in the 39th VIP Fishing Tournament. This tournament is sponsored by the N.C. Lions Clubs.
This type of fishing tournament is the largest in the world, with approximately 500 VIPs and 500 Volunteers (mostly Lions & LEOs, annually.
There were enough John A. Holmes LEOs for each VIP to have two LEOs to spend the day with them assisting and helping them with their fishing. Each VIP really enjoyed spending the day with the LEOs, talking and interacting.
Due to the low water under the piers, only three piers were able to be used this year, along with two head boats (Miss Oregon Inlet and the Chrystal Dawn).
A large amount of fish were caught by the VIPs despite a cool day, 65 degrees with wind blowing 20 miles an hour. The tournament lasted from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The tournament was based on the catch and release program. Each type of fish caught received a number of points and was returned to the Ocean.
The VIPs on each pier or head boat were judged by their number of points (first place, second place and thirdplace).
The VIPs are competitive with their fishing. The Lions Clubs gave all participants a fish fry on Tuesday night, with music by the Rhondels. The VIPs participants received their trophies on Wednesday night. The Out ‘n the Cold Band provided music and the dinner was catered by Kelley’s.
All of the VIPs bragged about their LEOs and wanted to know if the LEOs could come back next year and help them again.
The Lions Club Motto is “We Serve” and the John A. Holmes LEOs really walked alongside those they served that day.