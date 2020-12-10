Even though we are all spending more time at home this year, time and effort can still be barriers to preparing your meals at home? Save time by preparing meals all at once for the week—even if you are working from home. This may sound like a daunting task but with a little planning, it can be done in a couple of hours over the weekend. Trust us, your weekday self will thank you.
Basics of Meal Prep:
- Choose one or two simple recipes from https://medinsteadofmeds.com for example, Mediterranean Lunch Salads or Mushroom Beef Tacos (make a double batch and get creative with the leftovers).
- When grocery shopping, buy enough lean protein, whole grains, and vegetables for five meals.
- Cook all the food at once (a large batch of brown rice, a sheet pan full of chicken and vegetables).
- Portion the food into reusable containers and store in the refrigerator until needed.
Bonus Tip: If you do not have enough time to prepare an entire meal, start by cutting up all your vegetables and separating them into containers as soon as you get home from the grocery store. This way, the thought of making the entire dinner after a long day at work will not be quite as taxing if most of the prep and clean-up is already done! You can also buy pre-cut vegetables from the store, but these tend to be more expensive.
Part of meal prepping includes meal planning, check out Meal Planning 101 at https://esmmweighless.com/meal-planning-101-an-easy-step-by-step-guide for free downloadable templates. For more meal prep recipes, check out our Meal Prep Pinterest Board .
Anyone else stuck at home and find themselves in the kitchen… often? You are not alone! Being at home provides us with constant access to all of our food and snacks, making it a bit more difficult to stay on track with healthy eating. One strategy for staying on track is to make the healthy option the easy option. Having healthy, and tasty, items on hand – like these Strawberry Lemon Chia Seed Muffins – makes choosing a satisfying breakfast or snack simple!
These muffins are packed with nutritious ingredients:
- Chia seeds are an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, high in antioxidants, and a good source of fiber, iron, and calcium.
- Oats are complex carbohydrates and digest slowly in the stomach, which can keep you satisfied for a longer period of time.
- Strawberries are a great source of vitamin C and magnesium and help to add natural sweetness to these muffins. Bonus: they are coming into season in NC!
Each muffin comes in around 125 calories, 3g of dietary fiber, and 6g of protein. These muffins are sure to keep you satisfied!
Strawberry Lemon Chia Seed Muffins
Yields 12 muffins
Ingredients
1/2
- c plain low-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 large egg
- ¾ cup unsweetened almond milk (or any other kind of milk)
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 2 tsp lemon extract
1/3
- cup sugar
- ¼ cup chia seeds
- 1 cup flour
1/2
- cup oats
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
1/2
- tsp salt
- 2 heaping cups of fresh strawberries, diced (reserve ½ C to sprinkle on top)
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 375.
2. Combine all yogurt, egg, almond milk, vanilla extract, lemon extract, sugar, and chia seeds together.
3. Add flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to the same bowl.
4. Fold in 1 ½ cups of diced strawberries (reserving a ½ cup to sprinkle on top)
5. Line muffin tin and fill each with ¼ cup of batter.
6. Top with reserved diced strawberries.
7. Bake for 20 minutes.
Make extra!
- Allow cooked muffins to cool and then individually wrap them in plastic wrap and place into a gallon freezer bag. Will keep for about 3 months.
- Next time you need a quick breakfast or snack, remove from freezer bag and discard plastic wrap.
For microwave:
- Wrap the muffin loosely in a paper towel and microwave in 20 second increments, rotating it, until warm.
For AirFryer :
- Place muffin into the AirFryer at 320 degrees for 5 minutes, or until warm (this is the best method to prevent a soggy reheated muffin).
This week’s information comes from the 2020 Holiday Challenge (Maintain Don’t Gain Challenge). The Holiday Challenge began on Nov. 16 and runs through Dec. 31. It is not too late to sign up. This challenge can help you stay on track during the Holiday Season by maintaining and not gaining weight. To sign up go to: https://esmmweighless.com/holidaychallenge .
All Holiday Challenge material will be delivered directly to your inbox. You can participate as little or as much as you would like to. We have seen that the more you participate, the more likely you are to maintain or lose weight. You will receive the following:
- Weekly newsletters
- Healthy recipes
- Daily Tips & Challenges
- Weekly Challenges
- Access to a private Facebook group
This FREE program id delivered across the United States and around the world. If you would like a more in-depth program with personalized support, consider Eat Smart, Move More, Weigh Less . For information, call Mary Morris at 252-482-6585 or email: mary_morris@ncsu.edu. We are all in this together, let’s maintain and not gain!