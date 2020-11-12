Edenton resident Wade Downing is a Vietnam War veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps, 3rd Battalion, 9th Marine infantry.
He is a third generation war hero. His grandfather served in World War I. His uncle served in World War II.
Downing was assigned to the India Company of 162 Marines. After, conquering Tiger Mountain in Quang Tri, Vietnam, only 32 brave men, including Downing, returned.
He holds several decorations, medals, and badges of honor for his heroic actions and service. To name a few-National Defense Service Medal, “Presidential Unit Citation-Army”, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry W/Palm, RVN Cross of Gallantry with Bronze, Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Service Campaign Medal.
When asked “How did you survive the war?” he quickly responds with a chuckle, “The Good Lord” was with me.
Downing mentioned in several of our interviews about the conditions of warfare, the unthinkable, and the unknowns. He is candid but yet, so humble about his contribution to this country.
Downing is the husband of Mrs. Rosanna Downing. He serves on the board of Deacons at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Edenton.
It would a disservice to allow another Veterans Day to pass and not recognize his contributions to our country. If you should ever cross Downing’s path, take a moment to say “hi” or have a small chat. I promise, your spirit will be blessed.
Mr. Wade Downing, thank you for your services and contributions to our country. GOD bless you and Happy Veteran’s Day!