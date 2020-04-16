Horticulture at Home: Gardening by mail

If you’re unable to visit local garden centers, you may be considering gardening by mail. With thousands of sources, ordering plants online and through mail-order catalogs is a popular trend. Ensure success with these tips:
- Remember, looks can be deceiving. Colorful and polished pictures may not accurately reflect the true characteristics of the plant. Compare features using our NC State Extension Plant Database at plants.ces.ncsu.edu .
- Watch out for bargain prices and scams. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
- Make sure the selection is suitable for our growing zone. We are in Zone 8A.
- Double check the delivery date. Some plants may only be shipped at certain times of year.
- Beware of companies with no customer service number. Contact the company if there are questions or concerns about the ordering process.
- Keep a record of purchases. Keep copies of all order forms and if ordering by phone, get an order number. This will help facilitate any communications with the company.
- Understand the company’s guarantee policy. Usually there is a cut-off date by which a company must be notified of problems or plant failures.
- Inspect material upon arrival and be prepared to install and provide care. Growing requirements still apply; right plant, right place.
For more information on gardening by mail, contact Area Horticulture Agent Katy Shook at katy_shook@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.