Despite their native durability, pecan trees are notorious for pest problems. Below are some of the common problems and solutions for home gardeners:
Fall Webworms — Known for the large webs they create at the end of branches, fall webworms usually don’t cause much harm. The damage is mainly aesthetic, but it can be an indication of a poor performing tree. Gardeners should rake and destroy all the debris that falls from the tree as this will help prevent next year’s population. Try to break apart the bags with a strong blast of water or a broom to encourage bird predation. Even if the caterpillars strip every leaf off of the tree, it will likely recover. Take a soil sample to help determine nutrient requirements for the tree.
Twig Girdlers — These pests are rarely seen, but will cause a shock for gardeners when small branch tips suddenly scatter the lawn. The insect lays eggs in the tips of branches and cuts them away from the tree, hoping that fall leaves will drop and insulate offspring. Gardeners can prevent next year’s population by raking and destroying all of the debris that falls from the tree. Twig girdlers will not kill the tree, but may spread to other nearby related species.
Pecan Weevils — These are pests of the pecan fruit. Adult weevils lay eggs into developing fruit, and after the fruit drops, the weevil larvae exit the shell and pupate in the garden soil. Gardeners are left with poorly developed fruit, easily diagnosable by exit holes in the shells. To prevent this pest, gardeners should rake and destroy all of the debris, especially the damaged fruit. There is also the option to treat the nearby ground with a labeled insecticide in mid August thru mid September; follow all label directions.
Stink Bugs — Nothing is more discouraging than to crack open an otherwise healthy looking pecan and find the fruit riddled with bitter spots. This damage is caused by stink bugs feeding on fruit early in the summer as it ripens. Controlling stink bugs is not easy, but because they overwinter in fall and winter debris, gardeners can rake and destroy old leaves to help remove the pest.
Scab — This is a major disease pest of pecans in our area. Black spots on the husk, seed, and “meat” help identify the problem. Fruit may abort early from the tree, and is usually soft and/or poorly developed. Unfortunately, weather patterns encourage this disease and we’ve been in a favorable cycle of development for several years. Because it is nearly impossible to treat a mature pecan tree, gardeners should practice strict sanitation to help get rid of the problem. Rake and destroy all of the debris that falls from the tree. Use a riding lawn mower to help bag the debris; mulching lawn mowers are not effective. Any debris that is left around the base of the tree may serve as an infection source next year.
Because of their size, most pecan pest control is in the form of sanitation. It’s always a good idea to rake and destroy the debris from around pest-infected trees. However, it is not necessary if the trees are otherwise healthy. Gardeners can find more information about growing pecans in this publication: https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/growing-pecans-in-north-carolina or call the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.