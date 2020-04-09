Spring weather and spare time may encourage you to tackle those spring garden chores. If you’re thinking about what needs to be done in the garden, consider the following:
- Cut back dead growth. Whether it’s an old perennial with winter damage or last season’s growth, you can cut it back now (if you haven’t already). Keep in mind that many plants have already flushed with new growth, so take care not to cut what’s newly emerged.
- Prune lightly. Heavy pruning should already be complete, but it’s not too late to touch up trees or shrubs that have a few branches in the way, or that may be broken or damaged. Use sharp, sterilized pruning tools.
- Mulch after the soil has warmed. Mulch can be applied around the base of a plant to encourage health and reduce weeds. Mulch with an organic material (ex. pinestraw, shredded hardwood) to a depth of around 3 inches. Avoid letting the mulch touch the plant, and avoid using landscape fabrics.
- Fertilize trees & shrubs. If you want to give the plant a boost, now is a great time to get some fertilizer out. Plan to fertilize again in late June.
- Study up on your lawn. What to do in your lawn can depend on what type of lawn you have. Visit www.turffiles.ncsu.edu/grasses/ to find out more.
- Ask for help. Cooperative Extension continues to maintain assistance through online, email, and telephone contact. Call the office at 252-482-6585 or email katy_shook@ncsu.edu with any questions.