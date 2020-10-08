As things continue to change in the world, so does our programming. Below are some of our Fall 2020 Happenings:
· New to gardening and/or new to gardening in the area? Try your thumb at Gardening in the Albemarle. The course is offered every other year through the Chowan-Gates-Perquimans County Extension Horticulture Program. This year’s course is free and completely online. Participants should register through the website go.ncsu.edu/gita . NC Cooperative Extension is an equal opportunity provider.
· Lilly Bunch is the 2020 recipient of the Katherine G. Shook Master Gardener Scholarship sponsored by the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardeners. The recent graduate of John A. Holmes High School plans to pursue an agriculture degree through College of the Albemarle and N.C. State University. Funds from the annual Spring Garden Show support the $1,000 award.
· Soil Samples are still free! (But only for another month) Determine the pH and fertility of your soil by submitting a soil sample through the N.C. Department of Agriculture. The Extension office can mail you a free test kit along with instructions. Test results will aid in plant selection, soil preparation, and fertilization while reducing waste and pollution. For a free kit, call 252-482-6585. Shipping fees may apply.
· Don’t forget to call the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline with your gardening questions, 252-482-6585.