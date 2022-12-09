EDENTON - As 2022 comes to an end, ECU Health Chowan Hospital closed out their year of 75th anniversary celebrations with a ball on Nov. 5th.
With over 300 attendees, the hospital’s Development Council was successful in commemorating this milestone and raising funds for local cancer care and other services.
Hospital President Brian Harvill began the evening by thanking everyone for attending and shared a video depicting the hospital’s 75-year rich history, which first opened at the Edenton Naval Air Station.
Local citizens were featured in the video sharing their memories and the many changes healthcare has seen over the last seven decades.
“ECU Health is proud to be in a community that is very supportive of our hospital,” Harvill said. “Community support is an essential component of a successful health care delivery system.”
Lynne Layton, Chowan Hospital Development Chair, thanked the board of directors for their tireless energy and talents in organizing the ball.
“These amazing volunteers set up, created all the flower centerpieces, and much more,” Layton said. “Thank you isn’t enough for all they did.”
After dinner, which was catered by Black Pelican from Kitty Hawk, Development Manager Jennifer Harriss recognized Dr. Michael Hopkins, oncologist, for the extraordinary care he gives to friends and loved ones as they go through their cancer journey. Another video was shared of local patients and oncology team members focusing on their diagnosis, treatment, and access to local care.
The night proceeded with a silent and live auction consisting of local donations and worldwide trips, which raised over $40,000 in itself.
“As of Thursday, we are still totaling the funds raised as we have had donations come in after the ball,” Harriss said. “The generosity of our local citizens has been overwhelming and the Development Council is thankful for all generosity exhibited towards our local cancer care program.”
Sponsors of the ball included: Colony Tire, Sykes and Co., Dee and Scott Spruce, Smithfield and ECU Health Chowan Hospital.
After the auction concluded, the attendees celebrated and danced to a performance by the 1st Generation Band, based out of Atlanta, Ga.