Are you a hot chocolate lover? Hot chocolate is one of my favorite beverages, especially during the cold winter months. Hot chocolate is a delicious treat for youth and adults alike. If you have a hot chocolate lover, like me, in your family, try out this hot chocolate board from Ree Drummond. This chocolatey platter can be displayed at a family gathering or gifted to a neighbor.
What You’ll Need:
- A flat board or platter
- Small bowls (to house a few of the ingredients)
- A few favorite mugs (one for each person you’ll be serving)
- Hot chocolate mix (store-bought or homemade)
- Milk (to prepare your hot chocolate)
- A selection of your favorite hot chocolate fixings and holiday treats (marshmallows, mini candy canes, rolled wafer cookies, coconut flakes, soft caramels, cookies, chocolate chips, whipped cream)
- A slow cooker (optional—to keep the milk hot)
Directions:
1) Place your “anchor item” on the board. This is the item that will serve as the centerpiece of your board. Your hot chocolate mix is a good anchor item. Set this item down first, and house it within one of your favorite mugs. You could also place a few wrapped candies (Hershey Kisses) alongside the mug.
2) Continue adding more “tidy” or well-contained items (like mini marshmallows).
3) If you’re feeling pretty certain about the final location of any other items, you can add them at this time (like rolled wafers or a bowl of soft caramels).
4) It’s time to throw caution to the wind and begin adding a few of those melty, messy items. Pile on items like chocolate bar pieces and mini candy canes.
5) Don’t forget a few items that mimic the look of snow (coconut flakes)!
6) Make room for the final load of marshmallows.
7) Don’t skimp on the cookies.
8) Fill in those last few blank spaces with ornaments or Christmas-themed trinkets.
9) ENJOY! Heat up the milk in the slow cooker and you’ll have piping-hot beverages ready in no time. Pour yourself a mug and top it off with all of the fancy fixings.