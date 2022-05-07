Editor’s note: This story is the second in a four-part series on the history of the Pasquotank Plank House, its travels and final return to Perquimans County.
When someone endeavors to tell the story about a house that is close to 300 years old, they have to expect that the information they acquire from various sources will be like putting two different puzzles together and wondering if the pieces will ever congeal.
I recently had the enjoyable privilege of sitting down with Ben Hobbs in his sawdusty workshop along with a student from Roanoke, Virginia, who listened and kibbitzed along with us. I asked Ben how and where he found the plank house and he said that very early houses were easy to spot because they had much steeper rooflines. Ben saw the plank house sitting roadside off U.S. Highway 17 North as you enter Elizabeth City.
Back then life was slower and if you saw something of interest you just knocked on the closest door and that person could tell you who owned it. Turns out Guy Wood (one of the house’s two co-owners mentioned in part one of this story) lived just about where U.S. 17 forks left and right at the City Grille.
The details of their chat were not shared (or even perhaps remembered — it was that long ago), but Ben then contacted Worth Hare, a housemoving company then on Mexico Road in Edenton (it’s no longer in business) and the house was moved in one piece on a trailer.
Ben had laid out a number of pillars of loose cement block (without mortar) and the house was lowered onto them. As Ben and his wife Jackie did not move back to Perquimans County full-time until 1973, the closest we can get to the date when the house was moved was “in the 70s.”
A book about architecture in Perquimans “The Historic Architecture of Perquimans County, North Carolina,” was printed in 1982 and Ben still had the house then. At some point after that a strong windstorm came through the area and the house was knocked off its loose foundation.
By that time, Ben had acquired a number of other old buildings that he saved, restored and converted to lodging he called the Beechtree Inn. He also had a lot of other restoration projects (there are now 17 old structures on Ben’s property) and three sons to raise, so when the plank house was damaged by wind he shared the news with his friend, Ned Hipp of Bethania.
Ned was a well-known furniture restorer at Old Salem Village and the MESDA, Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts, and he, like Ben, also loved old structures. Ben told me Ned once shared that he’d dreamed many times about living in the Newbold-White House.
The exact year the house was moved from Perquimans to Bethania is not yet known but hopefully will be. The plank house was dismantled, its pieces marked for future reconstruction, and it was stored in an historic old barn on Ned’s property. The Bethania area is chock-full of old structures; it’s as though someone imagined recreating an 18th century village there.
But life always gets in the way when one gets wrapped up with work and family and other projects and Ned never did get the plank house rebuilt. Ned passed away at 85 in April 2020.
His wife reached out to Ben in early 2021 and inquired if he wanted the plank house back because she had already sold the barn it was in and had been holding off the buyer until she could empty it.
Fortunately the barn buyer was an understanding man who gave her the time she and her family needed.
Stay tuned for part three of the story of the Pasquotank Plank House and how it was brought home to Perquimans!
Penny Byrd is a member of the Perquimans County Restoration Association and Ben Hobbs is owner of Hobbs Fine Furniture and School.