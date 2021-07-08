OCRACOKE — Celebrity chef Vivian Howard will help celebrate Ocracoke Island’s summer’s fig bounty during the island’s Fig Festival Aug. 5-7.

The 8th annual festival will take place at the Berkley Barn and on the grounds of the Ocracoke Preservation Society Museum.

The three-day festival, which is sponsored by the Ocracoke Preservation Society, features live music, storytelling, children’s activities and crafts, talks by local fig experts, and vendor booths offering fig preserves, fig cakes, fig trees, local cookbooks and other “fig-tastic” items.

Mask-wearing will be required and social distancing measures will be in place to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

Howard, star of the PBS shows “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” will be the festival’s guest at the Savory Side of Figs Dinner on Thursday, Aug. 5. The dinner will feature savory fig dishes from local chefs and restaurants, as well as Howard. Tickets for the dinner are currently available through the Ocracoke Preservation Society Museum gift shop.

“I’ve fallen in love with Ocracoke in recent years,” Howard said. “After the double whammy of Hurricane Dorian and the pandemic, I’m happy to encourage tourism to the island and do a little touring myself by participating in this year’s Ocracoke Fig Festival.”

Other events with Howard include a book signing on Friday, Aug. 6, and a public Q&A on Saturday, Aug. 7. Howard also will serve as a guest judge at the Fig Cake Bake-Off, the showpiece of the fig festival on Aug. 7.

The Fig Cake Bake-Off is open to all bakers and cake entries can be one or both categories: Traditional or Innovative.

The contest will also include a Youth category for kids ages 15 and younger. Howard will award the bake-off prizes and welcome the evening’s entertainment: Ocracoke’s favorite 80s cover band, Raygun Ruby.

During the week of the fig festival, island restaurants will offer fig-infused menu items, both savory and sweet and local shops will stock this year’s selection of fig preserves.