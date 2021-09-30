MURFREESBORO – Friendships that began seven decades ago led to the establishment of an outstanding scholarship at Chowan University.
Hugh and Janet Vincent were good friends and neighbors with Harold F. and Ella S. Brown. The Browns met while students at Chowan in the early 1950s. Following graduation, Chowan’s Graphics Department hired Mr. Brown, who majored in the field.
The Vincents and the Browns were neighbors in Murfreesboro as newly married couples. They became close friends and shared many good times while raising their children.
After several years, the Browns left Murfreesboro when Mr. Brown continued his Graphics career at the N.C. School for the Deaf in Morganton. Distance did not end the couples’ friendship. They continued to visit each other annually.
Sadly, Hal Brown passed away several years ago and Ella Brown died on April 30, 2021. In tribute to their friendship and mutual love for Chowan University, Hugh and Janet Vincent established the Harold F. Brown and Ella S. Brown Department of Graphic Communications Scholarship Endowment in May 2021.
Kevin Douglas Vincent Teacher Education Scholarship -Chowan University is pleased to announce the establishment of the Kevin Douglas Vincent Teacher Education Scholarship. This endowed scholarship fund was initiated in 2020 by Janet Gibbs Vincent and Hugh C. Vincent in memory of their youngest son, Kevin Douglas Vincent.
The Kevin Douglas Vincent Teacher Education Scholarship will provide financial assistance to a full-time student majoring in Teacher Education at Chowan University. Additionally, the student must be committed to pursuing a career in the field of Teacher Education and be accepted into the School of Education.
Chowan University is grateful to Hugh and Janet Vincent for their continuous support. Their actions ensure that deserving students have an opportunity to learn while providing a perpetual memorial.