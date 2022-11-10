Huron Jewel

Julie Covert, Captain Hugh Covert, Victoria Southwick, Don Waller and John Grahame aboard the Schooner Huron Jewel.

 John Foley/Chowan Herald

By the time it tied up at Edenton’s Town Dock Monday, the adventure had been underway for three months, however, the seed for ‘The Dream Inspiration Tour’ had been planted years before.

The wood over water journey began when the 78-ft custom, hand-built Schooner Huron Jewel left Drummond Island, Michigan, in August.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com