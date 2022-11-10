By the time it tied up at Edenton’s Town Dock Monday, the adventure had been underway for three months, however, the seed for ‘The Dream Inspiration Tour’ had been planted years before.
The wood over water journey began when the 78-ft custom, hand-built Schooner Huron Jewel left Drummond Island, Michigan, in August.
Under the command of tall ship Captain Hugh Covert and his wife and first mate, Julie, the jewel headed down Lake Huron, through the currents of the Black River to Lake St. Clair, past the banks of the Detroit, across Lake Erie, up through the Welland Canal, into Lake Ontario and finally navigating the St. Lawrence Seaway to the Atlantic and eventually reaching Albemarle Sound.
The Huron Jewel graced Edenton’s dock for two days while the five-person crew enjoyed meandering through town.
For Hugh and Julie Covert, it was love at first sight. So much so that they married after a short courtship and as the ball dropped on their first New Year’s Eve as a married couple, Julie dropped another ball.
“What do you want to do with your life?” was the question she posed to her husband.
“I want to a build schooner,” was the tall ship captain’s reply.
And so they ‘named their dream’ and a project was suddenly born.
Well, it wasn’t quite that easy but one wouldn’t know that from the humble explanation of the process from the seasoned self-taught naval architect and builder of other boats before Huron Jewel.
“I began building when I was four,” said the captain.
As a self-taught shipwright, the Huron Jewel was simply a natural progression in his line up of 14 other boats he built.
“When you begin building boats at four, you know, you learn,” said Julie Covert. “You start with five boards and if it doesn’t float, you try again.”
The Huron Jewel is special to the couple since it began as a dream, became a name on a refrigerator door and eventually carried them to the reality of the sea.
Once aboard, the craftsmanship is stunning. Below decks on the wooden table sits a string of wood pieces with identifying names on each.
Red Oak, Tulip Poplar, Douglas Fir and Sassafras Fir are just a few of the names of the 20 different species of wood on the string that are also under foot, above a head or near a shoulder.
Covert milled much of the wood himself and had other neighbors harvest trees from their Drummond Island property when needed.
When explaining Douglas Fir is actually a type of cypress and has several subspecies and the coastal variety has a long history of boatbuilding use because of its various qualities of medium density, along with being rot resistant, one realizes the Huron Jewel is seaworthy and its captain is an expert in his field.
The plan for the Huron Jewel and the Coverts is to continue down the Inner Coastal Waterway, on to the Bahamas, and eventually, the Caribbean before returning to Drummond Island next spring.
The purpose of the ‘Dream Tour’ is to get people to realize to “name their dream” and when you do that, according to the couple, if you follow it, you can make it happen.
Over the course of their 7,500 nautical mile journey, the couple hope to tell their story and inspire thousands of people.
Currently, the Coverts are providing charters for up to three people. The cost of a week, including food, is $1,500 stateside and $2,500 per week in the islands.
The meals include breakfast at 8 a.m. everyday, according to Julie Covert. “Captain is very specific about that.”
Don Waller and John Grahame took advantage of the weekly charter opportunity and would spend the week on the Huron Jewel enjoying Albemarle Sound, the Manteo Antique Wooden Boat Show before sailing on to Savannah, before disembarking.
For those looking to build their own boat, Julie Covert has published a 24-page tabloid magazine, The Schooner Rag. Inside, Hugh Covet not only explains the woods used in building the Huron Jewel, he explains how he did it.
For more information on the Huron Jewel and The Schooner Rag go to www.ditallship.com.