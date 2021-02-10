Every now and then, a truly inspiring story about a person’s life pops up that instills renewed faith in humanity.
While it’s true that Helen Jones-Thorne, 72, grew up in Hyde County, raised by her parents Noah and Lizzie Jones, that’s only the beginning of her story that takes her from coastal Carolina to New York.
Born in her parent’s modest home in Lake Landing, Jones-Thorne was a teenager when she made a fateful decision about her future.
“No, my parents did not move to New York,” she said. “Both of them were limited by education. My mother was confined to a wheelchair from a stroke and father was a farm worker in corn and cotton, whatever the season produced. Somehow, I always felt that I was gifted with a purpose, so I moved to New York as a teenager.”
Recognizing a lack of economic opportunity and slow pace of progress, Jones-Thorne was 16-years-old when she moved to the Bronx to pursue the American dream. While living with her Uncle Claude, she learned about where she should attend school at Morris High School by asking questions to her coworkers at the factory.
Jones-Thorne’s career path took her into the insurance industry where she retired twice – 20 years at New York Life Insurance and 22 Years at Allstate.
Allstate Regional Vice President Thomas Cruso presented her with a service excellence award.
Jones-Thorne shared the speech that said, “Please accept this gift as a token of our appreciation. Your customers, fellow workers and your managers appreciated the kind of dedication you have shown. Keep up the good work!”
When comparing the pace of New York to Hyde County, Jones-Thorne said, “The truth is pace – a much faster pace causes people to be different.”
Though Jones-Thorne lives up North, she maintains ties to Hyde County – still owns a home at Rose Bay. Her rags to riches biography and commitment to the community is what brought the Chowan Herald to the Swan Quarter, where a short hop from town along US 264 there is an Adopt A Highway sign with her name on it.
“Helen has done this for 20 years and has been recognized by NCDOT with several service awards,” Brooks said.
Jones-Thorne has supported Hyde County causes (many anonymously) for many years and is a big supporter of the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department, said Margie Brooks of Hyde County who connected the newspaper to this amazing woman.
Jones-Thorne said she has returned home often and has noted the pace of progress has brought a new Family Dollar store to the area, courthouse building and new school.
During her retirement, Jones-Thorne said she has given several thoughts as to how enhance economic growth in the area that include providing work shops to train youth who have the ability and desire to move forward.
“I love Hyde County,” she said. “My plans when leaving were to return, make a positive difference.”
When reflecting on her life – past, present and future – Jones-Thorne offered these words of wisdom.
“Things continue to be open on how I walk through life’s daily routines,” she said. “Today, I feel as if my story was to inspire whoever reads it; that they have a purpose in life. Down in my heart, yes, I believe I found mine at an early age. My happiness and peace walks around me when somehow I can read from a sign, a plaque or listen to a word that I have helped make a difference.”
She continued, “Finding schools of interest made it easy for me to look at myself and find myself. Days go and come, yet I know that I hold onto my purpose… Through one person’s hope and belief, they can apply change to the things they can influence and the wisdom to know the things they can’t.”