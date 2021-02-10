ENGELHARD – When learning about the Octagon House from Hyde County resident Clare Baum, the Chowan Herald decided, spur of the moment, to make a road trip to see the house.
This historic structure is located on US 264 outside Engelhard. In recent years, a lot of work has been undertaken to restore the property and Baum is a key mover and shaker toward that noble endeavor. She is treasurer of the Hyde County Historical and Genealogical Society.
Chowan Herald: Why is the Octagon House important to Hyde history?
Baum: Three reasons – first, it is one of two antebellum 8-sided structures in North Carolina, with the other in Swansboro.
Second, it is one of about 2,000 such structures in the United States.
Third reason, it is a reflection of someone who thought “outside of the box” and was interested in phrenology and Orson Fowler’s writings in the 19th century.
Locally, the Octagon House has been referred to as the ink bottle house in earlier days and was always a point of interest and eye-catching since it is so unusual.
It was built about 1857 by Dr. Sparrow and he certainly lived in it until after his wife died in childbirth in 1860 when he served first as a Private and then, from Oct. 24, 1861, as an Assistant surgeon in State service during the Civil War. He, according to NC Troops (1861-65-published by Archives and History), died at a Petersburg (VA) military hospital in July 1862 of “febris typhoides.”
I always have a great time talking about the Octagon House to students when we’ve done the Heritage Day showcasing the place and its history at the elementary school – COVID-19 has sort of put all of that on the back burner for now!
Chowan Herald: What is the latest about this place?
Baum: As far as the Octagon House is concerned, the Phase III fix-up continues to preserve the forward thinker’s vision of a house with its boardwall construction/central chimney/windows on most sides.
The new roof, raising of the house, and floor insulation are steps in ending moisture problems that have plagued the house through the years. This is now allowing Phase III’s window restoration along with exterior and interior wall surfaces to be repaired and restored so that hopefully the moisture issues will no longer be an issue.
Chowan Herald: What are the advantages to living in Hyde County – what makes it special?
Baum: This county has a less hectic feeling since it is not so populated and more rural with the primary businesses being farming, fishing and forestry.
For those near Lake Mattamuskeet, there are lots of waterfowl to see and of course there are bear and deer as well. Nature abounds and one can also appreciate the changing of the seasons. The lake views and vistas can be breathtaking. I also love the quiet of late evenings.
The county also has such a wealth of NC history – from the Indians recorded by John White’s 1585 drawings of Pomeiock Indians (village was possibly across from St. George’s), to Queen Anne’s Carolina colony and then Governor Hyde and the Lords Proprietors, and then on to the American Revolution 1776, and forward – the amount of history is amazing. The Hyde County Historical and Genealogical Society works very hard to preserve this history.
In 2015, there was a celebration of 300 years of Anglicanism in Hyde County which was very interesting as all looked back at the Church of England and its role in Hyde County (St. George’s Parish) both as a governing body and religious one.
The Lake Landing Historic District covers a lot of area and is a part of the National Register and there are several buildings that have individual designations. Fairfield also has a designated historic district as well. The mid-19th century courthouse in Swan Quarter is also of historic significance.
Chowan Herald: From time to time, we will circle or maybe – octagon – back to Baum to keep tabs on the Octagon House and other matters in Hyde County. There is an apple orchard in the front yard of the Octagon House that has eight varieties of Mattamuskeet apples that Clare’s husband Walter grafted from wood he got from old Hyde County trees.
“The apples are distinctive in that they are irregular shaped, a russet red color, ripen late in the fall, and are good ‘keepers’ when kept cool during the winter months,” she said.
Also, Baum knows a lot about St. George’s Episcopal Church, located along US 264 outside Engelhard. Built in the 1870s, the church has the only pipe organ in Hyde County – Baum would know since she is the organist.
Sounds like another road trip in the making!