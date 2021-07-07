SWAN QUARTER — Charlotte Ludolph, a middle grades science teacher at the Mattamuskeet Early College in the Hyde County Schools, will get to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience this summer.
Ludolph was selected for a Simple Gift Funds Award sponsored by The Simple Gifts Funds.
The award covers the program fee to participate in the Global Teachers – Victoria Falls Region 2021 program.
One of the most spectacular waterfalls in the world, Victoria Falls is located on the Zambezi River, the fourth largest river in Africa, which is also the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Go Global NC’s Global Teachers program, founded in 1995, provides professional development opportunities for K-12 teachers from across North Carolina to get an in-depth learning experience about the history, culture and environment of another country.
As a science teacher, Ludolph is very excited about the opportunity to participate in Ecotours so she can teach her students about the native plants and animals of that region.
Steve Basnight, superintendent of Hyde County Schools, commented, “We are thrilled that as a member of our Hyde County Schools staff, Mrs. Ludolph has been selected to participate in this incredible life and career opportunity.”
He said she “hasn’t stopped smiling since she heard” about the opportunity.
“I know that the students in her classroom will benefit from the knowledge she gains during this experience for years to come,” he said.
Programs begin in the spring with an intense orientation workshop, followed by a 10- to 14-day international immersive study-abroad experience in the summer.
In the fall, Go Global NC leads an action-planning workshop, which creates a platform for collaboration and creativity to ensure teachers are prepared to share their experiences with the program in their own classroom.
Teachers from all grade levels and all subject areas use their new global experiences to ignite an interest in global engagement and cooperation among their students and in their communities.