It is ‘Giving Time’ in North Carolina.
From Dec. 1 thru Dec. 4, Edenton Lions gathered at local retail sites to help the Salvation Army “Do the most good.”
Yep, helping “the kettle krowd” again.
The bells you hear as you approach Food Lion or Roses are not the carol “Jingle Bells” but quieter kettle music.
The signature single bell of the Salvation Army sounds to relax strangers.
Friendships resurface or comfortably begin as i-phones are set aside.
Known for their work with the visually or hearing impaired, Lions aid others in need. Robed in new garb this year Lions ‘speak’ via large white letters on blue aprons declaring, “I am a Lions Bell Ringer.”
Aprons are quite attractive!
My time slots are mid-day. I enjoy people. Some sleepwalkers are still slouching but others are skipping about with eyes alert and forward.
Weather sunny and temps are pleasant. Lions masks declare, “We Care....We Wear” to promote safety as Covid-19 and its variants remain among us.
Eye contacts multiply as people approach. Lions initiate light conversation.
Shoppers begin fidgeting with their billfold or purse.
“Yes, coins are welcome here.”
“You seriously welcome pennies and dimes?”
“Yes, all day long !”
That’s how I got my one and only quarter from Vermont! State motto is ‘Freedom and Unity.’
Coin marked 1791 shows maple trees being tapped for syrup. How does a coin from the Green Mountain State get to North Carolina?
Maple syrup runs downhill! Expect the unexpected!
I notice an adult friend exiting Food Lion. Munching animal crackers as in his youth!
“Where is your good-looking lady today?”
“Home, I hope, because she gave you folks
too much last year!”
“No way!”
There is playful mischief in his eye. Probably planning more than his share of ‘good trouble’ today. Ole Tar Heel relishes the moment.
Stranger walks up and asks, “How much you folk get paid to do this?”
“Nay nary a cent” is my reply. Surprised, he turns aside. Not the answer he expected.
Moments later a lady exits with a single Poinsettia in hand.
Clearly very happy. From a distance looks like she is talking to her plant! I kid thee not!
Another approaches. “Where is your significant other?”
“In dialysis today.”
Most fortunate. In my youth such therapy was unavailable in a small town like Edenton.
Found only in large university hospitals gazillion miles away.
Youngsters approach. Many steps ahead of parents or grandparent.
Curious about my bell and my blue apron with the large white letters.
I meet Dillon and, later, Brittany and finally Jarvis. One auditions to be a bell ringer.
Shy but engaged. Hope to meet all of them again.
Then there is my classmate from eons ago. Snow on the roof but not on the chin.
Tells the story of taking his daughter to work with him on “Take Your Kid to Work Day!”
After a few moments inside this space so different from home, girl munchkin looks around and commences crying. Employees stop working.
Their eyes moisten up too. Enough water now to float Noah’s Ark.
Pauses. Balls again.
Perplexed, dad finally asks his daughter what was wrong.
She blubbers her disappointment loudly, “Where are all the clowns you said you worked with?”
Wow!
Readers still with me will be delighted to know that the public of December 2021 has been most generous.
Difficult challenges have not overwhelmed us.
Thank you for being true to the best we know.
Meanwhile Covid-19 and its variants are still among us. Lions continue to mask up.
Hope you will too.
“We care. We wear.”
Lions serve.