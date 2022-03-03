“I was glad when they said to me, “Let us go to the house of the Lord.”
— Psalm 122:1
A Dallas paramedic was asked: “What was your most unusual and challenging 911 call?” He replied, we got a call from that big church on the corner of Walnut Street. An usher was very concerned that during their worship service an elderly man passed out and appeared to be dead. He couldn’t find a pulse or notice any breathing.
The interviewer asked, “What was so unusual about this particular call?” Well, the paramedic said, we carried out four guys before we found the one who was dead.
How sincere is your worship? How live is your relationship with the Lord and how well do you worship?
The word “worship” is not specifically defined in the Bible but it is demonstrated throughout the Old and New Testaments. Worship is intended to focus upon the Lord and proclaim praise, exultation, and adoration to Him. Hebrews 10:22 states, “Let us draw near with a sincere heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled clean from an evil conscience and our bodies washed with pure water.”
If you want a challenging study on worship read Nehemiah 8:1-12. The people gathered with a unified purpose. They had a longing for God’s Word. They longed to hear the book of the law of Moses. True worship will always involve longing for God’s Word.
Then they listened to God’s Word. They heard a sermon. The Levites took God’s word, read it and helped the people understand what it said.
In “Spiritual Disciplines for the Christian Life,” Donald Whitney writes, “Since worship is focusing on God and responding to God, regardless of what else we are doing we are not worshiping if we are not thinking about God. Many people go to church every Sunday and never truly experience the worship of God. Someone said, “Man worships his work, works at his play, and plays at his worship.”
How can you make your worship experience more meaningful?
Worship is both personal and corporate. We need both. We need to spend time with the Lord individually as He speaks to our lives and we need time with Him corporately as we as the body of Christ (the church) lift up our praise together and receive what He has for us.
Our worship should be a celebration, Acts 20:7 says, “On the first day of the week we came together to break bread....” They met on the first day of the week as a weekly celebration of the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. We celebrate our salvation and the promise of everlasting life. That’s reason for celebration.
People living under the old law (of the Old Testament) didn’t have nearly as much to celebrate as we do because of Jesus. But look at some of their expressions of celebration:
• “Come, let us sing for joy to the Lord; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation. Let us come before Him with thanksgiving and extol Him with music and song.” Psalm 95:1
• “Clap your hands, all you nations; shout to God with cries of joy.” Psalm 47:17
• “I will praise you as long as I live, and in your name I will lift up my hands.” Psalm 63:4
So worship is to be a time of celebration and praise.
Worship should also be a time of reverence. The early Christians came together on the first day of the week to observe the Lord’s Supper. That was a time of reverence.
If we would allow God the freedom to change our lives, we would see worship in a new and exciting way. There is no greater joy on earth than knowing God has spoken to you
Worship is not a struggle but a way of expressing our love to Him.
Finally, our worship is practice for eternity. Anyone who is bored or turned off by worship is not ready for heaven!