Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more
6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups whole milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
8 large eggs
2 1/2 cups grated Gruyère
1/4 cup grated Parmesan, plus more
3 tablespoons minced chives
1 teaspoon thyme
1 bay leaf
Pinch cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
2 tablespoons sour cream
Pinch freshly grated nutmeg
PREPARATION
Adjust oven rack to center. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Butter six 6-ounce ramekins and sprinkle with Parmesan to lightly coat, tapping out excess. Put prepared ramekins on a baking sheet and refrigerate.
Melt the 6 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and stir constantly with a wooden spoon until the roux lightens and foams, about 1 minute. Whisk in milk, thyme, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, and cook, whisking constantly, until the sauce thickens. Transfer the sauce to a large bowl and whisk to cool.
Add ¼ cup Parmesan, Gruyere, salt, pepper, mustards, sour cream, cayenne and nutmeg and whisk until smooth. Set aside.
Vigorously whisk the eggs in another bowl. When sauce has cooled remove the bay leaf and whisk in eggs. Divide the batter among the prepared ramekins and sprinkle a little Parmesan on top. Bake until golden, puffed, and just set in the center, about 35-40 minutes. Using an oven mitt or towel, transfer the ramekins to individual plates and serve immediately.
Note: The mixture can be set aside for up to 3 hours at room temperature before baking, or prepared a day ahead and refrigerated, but before baking bring to room temperature.