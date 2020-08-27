I tend to be a little conservative and don’t follow trends. I’ve found the latest and greatest is not always the best. One trend that I think is worthwhile that is actually based on a very old cooking technique is the Instant Pot.
Instant Pots are a brand of electric pressure cooker. Pressure cookers work by creating heat under a tight seal and the temperature is much higher than the boiling point of water because the steam can’t escape. The steam cooks food more quickly than traditional methods. A pressure cooker, or hermetically-sealed pot, first appeared in 1679 as the invention of French physicist Denis Papin. This device was called Papin’s Digester.
Much later in 1938, Alfred Vischer invented the Flex-Seal Speed Cooker designed for home use. There were many injuries and explosions until safety standards were implemented in the 70s, but recently with the new Instant Pot pressure cooking has become popular again.
Instant Pot recipes have exploded (no pun intended) on Pinterest and social media for the last few years. At a recent cooking class Linda Keel told me of a wonderful lemon curd she had made in the Instant Pot. I prefer traditional preparations for many recipes, but the Instant does have its merits.
One summer favorite as a complement to barbecue is baked beans and they can be made quickly in an electric pressure cooker. When using dried beans it’s easy to forget to soak your beans overnight and that step is not necessary with the Instant Pot.
This week I have included a recipe for Instant Pot Baked Beans. If you don’t have one of these pressure cookers the directions for a traditional method is also included, and frankly I still prefer using my heavy enameled cast-iron pot.
Enjoy!