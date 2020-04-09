My colleagues at Tyrrell County, Jared, and Perquimans County, Michelle, have been doing online reading and sharing it on Facebook, but I’ll be honest: I have a very difficult time reading out loud, so I applaud them for their efforts. Jared is tackling “The Turn of the Screw” by Henry James. Michelle is reading “The Wizard of Oz.” If you have a moment of spare time, I highly recommend both.
It’s important as we continue through this most extraordinary time to document our history. The Chowan Herald is playing an important role in recording the events of this period. I’m going to order up a subscription for me and my parents so we can all keep up on what’s going on. Social media is an important tool, but it is what librarians call ephemeral. No one is really keeping an archival record of what is being posted by billions of people daily. A newspaper is a rock of society and history at this point. Write your stories down as well. We can set up an archival folder of how you experienced this era at the library that someone will look to in the future. It is important for researchers who study public health to understand how a rural community responds to a public health crisis compared to a large urban area.
I know that we’re all a bit overwhelmed and frightened by our current events. I feel so saddened each time I go into the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library while it is closed to check on the building. Our library is such a friendly, warm and helpful place. But what makes us such a wonderful place also makes us a vector for this virus. I hope that as more time passes and more people heed the stay at home order, we’ll be able to get back to our regular lives and jobs. Our main job right now is to be the best neighbors and friends and to protect one another.