Saturday night last was not your usual "Hee-Haw" or "Saturday Nigh Live" knee-slapper. No excessive exuberance here on April 24, 2021, during COVID season. Just fist bumps and dead-pan humor. Nevertheless ...
Lions from five districts across North Carolina Zoomed together to do business, break bread and laugh with the Lion comedian from Bird Island, Minnesota, as ring leader. Awards were announced. But that was only after we moaned about current difficulties and promised to persevere in serving the blind and hearing impaired.
Lions Club International Presidential Medal, second highest award world-wide in Lionism, was awarded to John E. Guard by current International President Jung-yul Choi, of South Korea. District Governor Allen Swaim made the presentation on behalf of International President Choi.
This writer knows nothing of the exact criteria for the award.
But I do know John Guard, he of the Currituck County twang, who became a Lion in July 1979. Hence, I will share background as to why this is a sound decision.
After graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1966 with a major in political science and a minor in education, Guard left 'The Hill' and detoured through Tarboro before arriving in Chowan County in 1969. Beginning in 1972, he worked as a principal in three different schools: White Oak Elementary, Chowan High School and Chowan Middle School.
Seasoned as a principal for 13 years, Guard did human resources work in the district central office for 17 years. Eventually, he served on the local Board of Education and ably led the Chowan County Board of Elections during the 2020 presidential election.
Guard was president of the Edenton Lions in 1984-85 and 2015-16. Over four decades, he often served as program chairman. Became a Melvin Jones Fellow too. Being a person of good judgment, he married Loretta, his favorite librarian. Straight out of Mayberry! Continues to devour grits and cheese on Pancake Breakfast Saturdays.
During 2017, Guard and other local Lions committed to using the Spot Vision screener to examine young eyes accurately and painlessly. In the years since then, appointments with local and neighboring schools have examined countless young eyes. "Spot" is a friend to all.
Most recently, on an early Saturday, April 9, morning, Guard and 10 other Lions scoured the shoulders of the US 17 Bypass Exit 224 near Edenton to remove debris and trash. We did good work. Unfortunately, we may need to do it again in the fall.
We rejoice with John Guard. We remain grateful for continuing opportunities to serve together.