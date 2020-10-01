Chowan County 4-H is hosting a pumpkin decorating contest for youths ages 5-18. One pumpkin submission per participant.
Entries are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 17. The winner will be announced Oct. 30.
Contest Rules
Age Divisions (as of Jan 1, 2020):
- Cloverbuds (5-7 years old)
- 8-10 years old
- 11-13 years old
- 14-18 years old
The categories include decorated only (no carving) and carved.
All participants must register. They will decorate or carve a pumpkin at home using their own pumpkin and supplies (carving templates may be used).
Entries must be submitted to the Chowan County Cooperative Extension office by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.