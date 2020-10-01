Fall is the time of year for hay rides, carnivals, corn mazes and pumpkin picking! Chowan County 4-H and North Carolina 4-H have put together some fall activities for the whole family.
Pumpkin Decorating Contest
- – This event is being hosted by Chowan County 4-H. This event is open to youth ages 5-18. Youth will decorate or carve a pumpkin (at home) using their own supplies. Entries must be submitted to the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Office by 5PM on October 27. To register for this event, visit https://go.ncsu.edu/chowan-county-pumpkin-decorating-contest
Virtual Craft Fair
- – This event is being hosted by North Carolina 4-H. Do you have a child who loves to craft? Then this is the perfect opportunity for them. Join us for a Virtual Craft Fair. Participants will construct a craft in one of the following categories: Paper Crafts, Trendy Crafts, Trash to Treasures Crafts, Holiday Crafts, Electrical Crafts, Drawing, Cookie Decorating or Cake Decorating. Entries are due by October 26.
Hay Bale Decorating Fun
- – This event is being hosted by North Carolina 4-H. The purpose of this event is to encourage family time while promoting 4-H. Families and youth can participate in this event together. Entries are due by November 20.
For additional information on these fall opportunities and/or to register, please contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.