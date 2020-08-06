As COVID-19 cases have grown in our area in the last few weeks you may actually know someone who either has symptoms or has tested positive? Don’t forget how important it is to follow those CDC Guidelines. If you have been in close contact with someone who has had symptoms or tested positive make sure to follow the guidelines below.
Basically, use good common sense and know what to do. If you have any doubt that you have symptoms or have been exposed stay home. Quarantine yourself at home even if you don’t have symptoms. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Try to keep your face to face contact with people to a bare minimum. I can’t stress enough to wear your masks and wash hands. Follow these CDC Guidelines when performing these tasks.
Running Essential Errands
What you need to know:
- Stay home if sick.
- Use online services when available.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
- Use social distancing (stay at least 6 feet away from others).
- Use hand sanitizer after leaving stores.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home.
Getting Gas
- Use disinfecting wipes on handles and buttons before you touch them (if available).
- After fueling, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds when you get home or somewhere with soap and water.