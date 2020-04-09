With the world changing, our everyday lives are being impacted. With the threat of our own health and its continued wellness, anything we can do to keep our immune system tip-top is key.
There is lots of through-the-grapevine advice. When reading and “hearing” this advice be sure it’s from a reputable source.
Garlic (fresh) is a good all around anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-viral food. Massage and bodywork therapy also boosts the immune system (really).
When choosing what foods to eat, keep in mind the old saying “you are what you eat.” There’s a far cry from a bag of chips verses a fresh baked potato.
A lot of us aren’t able to work due to a directive to discontinue a livelihood until further notice because of COVID-19 and the effort to control its continued spread.
Taking the time to slow down and “smell the roses” is also an immune booster.
By allowing our body to “pay attention” to its simple everyday needs and functioning, and having the additional workload removed (to much of the wrong stress), our body is able to focus on its usual tasks. Kind of like an engine functioning without the added “junk” (be it moisture, debris) that may be in gasoline or the residue from an overdue oil change still hanging around clogging up jets, pumps and whatnot.
This world-wide impact can be either positive or negative for you depending on which perspective you take (the glass is half-empty or the glass is half-full.)
Mine, if you haven’t noticed, is the latter. (And that is an immune booster too!)