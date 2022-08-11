It was a joyous and tear-filled morning on Aug. 3 as the congregation of Kadesh AME Zion Church gathered at the foot of their beloved home to celebrate the kickoff of a long-awaited restoration project.
The church, located at 119 East Gale Street in Edenton, has been a spiritual oasis and powerful cultural center for countless Edentonians since its inception.
Constructed by once-enslaved hands – legendary carpenter Hannibal Badham Sr. – the Gothic Revival church stands as a testament to not only the Badham family, but to the perseverance of the African American community through disparity and discrimination.
In 2003, the church saw structural damage due to Hurricane Isabel, leaving it unsafe for parishioners to worship inside. While much of Edenton pushed forward from the hurricane, the damage wrought to Kadesh has remained a vestige of Isabel and her fury for nearly 20 years.
Fundraisers and donations helped kickstart a renovation campaign several years ago. The awarding of two Sacred Spaces grants pushed the project even further.
But it was the surprise $2.1 million from the North Carolina General Assembly last fall that gave the project a much needed shot in the arm.
State Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) brought the state funding announcement to the congregation at their temporary home on Badham Road back in November. He later said that “there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.”
Assembling at Kadesh on Aug. 3, a group of church parishioners, members of the Edenton Historical Commission (EHC), town leaders and the Kadesh Restoration Committee excitedly acknowledged the beginning of the first phase of the project.
Don Faircloth of Edenton Construction will lead the first phase of the renovation, saying that stabilizing the building and sealing it from the elements is step one.
“I have been working for two or three years on this project. This building has been a dream of mine for years, it hurts my heart to see it in this shape,” Faircloth said. “It’s a gem that I have wanted to do for the community, it is an honor and privilege for my company and I to do this.”
Work is expected to commence soon, with contracts already finalized.
“I’m trying to hold back tears,” said Sadie Riddick, a lifelong Kadesh member. “We are so grateful and thankful for what is being done, I’m so happy this morning. We have prayed and prayed that this would happen and it has.”
Riddick said she is ready to come back to Gale Street to worship.
The Rev. Haywood Dillahunt offered a prayer over the group and church upon gathering. He referenced the Book of Psalm in his invocation.
“Accept that the Lord builds the house; they that labor, labor in vain,” Dillahunt said.
Taking a brief tour inside before the gathering, Kadesh member Willie Drew guided across the church’s hallowed floor, elaborating on how it once was.
Drew motioned to where the church’s kitchen was, as well as the organ, a stairwell and the old layout of the sanctuary. Lifting the cover from an old piano, he noted its condition gingerly, as if meeting an old friend. While he pointed around to century-old history, the smile never left his face.
Engraved just above the sanctuary is “Luke 18:27.” The verse reads: “What is impossible with man is possible with God.”
At the peak of its glory, Kadesh boasted Tiffany stained glass windows, gothic arches, Victorian chandeliers and perhaps the largest sanctuary in Edenton – large enough for 400 souls to worship in.
“I am grateful for the community, members, the historical committee, Rep. Ed Goodwin and especially to God for the work that will begin. It is important that this membership return to their original building to worship Him in spirit and truth and to be able to host the district, Albemarle Conference and other events when available,” said Elder Fondella Leigh of the Edenton District of the Albemarle Conference of the AME Zion Church.
Leigh’s father, Walter L. Leigh, was presiding elder when Kadesh was first struck by Isabel.
“We know the restoration of Kadesh AME Zion Church will be great for the congregation, for Gale Street, and for Edenton. We also know it will be important to the State of North Carolina,” said Robert Leath, Executive Director of the EHC and Project Manager.
Kadesh’s role in promoting unity over division was emphasized as well.
“In fact, the Kadesh restoration project is nationally important. At a moment when our country is so often focused on division, the Kadesh restoration shows how historic preservation can be inclusive, not exclusive; how it can invite people in, not push people out, to build an even larger community of support for historic preservation,” Leath said.
Leath said that in the near future, he hopes to hear Kadesh’s bell ringing out over Edenton once more.
Kadesh Restoration Committee member and EHC Commissioner Sam Dixon said that the revitalization of Kadesh is a miracle.
“It has been a long, difficult path to get this project to this point. The congregation is to be congratulated for never giving up,” Dixon said. “I can remember those cold winter days over a decade ago when we all came together with nothing but hope and prayers to dream that this might someday become a reality.”
Dixon was instrumental in securing the Sacred Spaces grants early on in the restoration process.
“Saving Kadesh is proof that a community can accomplish anything when everyone comes together to make it happen,” Dixon said. “This is a great day for Kadesh and for Edenton.”