Following a high profile and intense 10-week training program at the FBI National Academy in Virginia earlier this year, Edenton Police Chief Henry A. King Jr returned to his beautiful waterfront community with insights, information and personal connections that will last him a lifetime.

During those three months, King and his roommate at the FBI campus had a great time participating in and bonding over their rugged 10-week course of study during the FBINA program.

