Anne-Marie Knighton Mug

Knighton

Anne-Marie Knighton, a retired Edenton town manager, is being honored by the North Carolina League of Municipalities for a job well done.

Knighton, who retired a year ago after a 33-year tenure in Edenton, was mentioned during the first town council meeting of November when Mayor Jimmy Stallings read the honorary resolution from the League.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.