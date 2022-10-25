Holiday decorating is just around the corner and for inspiration, the Garden of Eden Club will host their annual Holiday Luncheon and Floral Design Fundraiser on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
This year’s theme, “Seasons Bounty,” will be illustrated by Gina Rascoe with a how-to floral arrangement demonstration. Her arrangements make creative use of foliage, flowers and found objects.
Rascoe, a long-time resident of Windsor, is a well-known interior designer across the southeast with clients spread from Raleigh to Palm Beach. For this luncheon, Rascoe will focus on Thanksgiving and Christmas arrangements combining fruit, veggies, flowers, and greenery.
Rascoe recalls that shortly after moving to this area 37 years ago, she was helping her mother-in-law with some floral arrangements. She inquired as to what florist they would use.
“Oh honey,” her mother-in-law replied. “We don’t buy flowers around here, we ditch bank”.
Foraging along roadside ditches netted Queen Anne’s Lace, ageratum, and all types of greenery, grasses, and more. These were added to whatever was blooming in the garden.
Rascoe opened Stone House Interiors in Edenton two years ago, both for consignment furniture sales and as a base for her interior design business. She is now refocusing the shop as a one-stop design center for new builds and redecoration of existing homes. The shop will reopen this fall.
In her decorating, Rascoe strives for the timeless, eclectic look, citing the work of Sister Parish and Bunny Williams as inspirations.
Since 1984, the Garden of Eden Club’s annual fundraiser luncheon has become a staple event each fall, with a special guest highlighting each event with useful design tips and techniques for beautiful decorating.
Previous presenters included Missie Harrell, Sybil Skinner, Randy Ousts, Peggy Anne Vaughan, Steve Taras, and John Grady Burns, among others. All proceeds from this luncheon are used to support the Celebration Garden on the grounds of the Penelope Barker House.
The Club also supports the Cupola House Gardens, decorates historic sites in Edenton for the annual Candlelight Tour, participates in the Community Christmas Tree program, and supports numerous activities to beautify Edenton and support local efforts in conservation, wildlife, preservation, and horticulture.
Tickets for the luncheon and fundraiser are $40, which includes lunch, and can be purchased at the Barker House or by calling (252) 482-7800.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Parish Hall, located at 101 West Gale Street in Edenton.