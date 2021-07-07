Do you recognize this friend?
It’s a ladybug!
Similar to butterflies, ladybugs complete a metamorphosis in which the adult form looks very different from the immature form. Ladybug larvae more closely resemble tiny alligators than they do their familiar red and black spotted adult form.
They are frequently found on declining plants because they eat aphids and other garden pests that are causing the damage.
Unfortunately, they’re often blamed for the plant damage and are consequently destroyed. Gardeners can learn to recognize these beneficial insects and encourage them in the landscape.
For more information on recognizing beneficial insects in the garden, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at (252) 482-6585.
Katy Shook is an area horticulture agent.