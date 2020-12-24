Note from Ms. Thomas: Below you will find some Elf for Hire writings that some of my face-to-face and virtual students have written on my 5th grade team. We went through a thorough writing process and they are very proud of their submissions. It was a hard choice, but the ones chosen are good for 5th grade work. I hope you enjoy as well! :)

Hi my name is Amahni. I am 11 years and love school. I would like to be an elf because I am creative, organized and a hard worker.

I am the perfect elf to hire because I am super creative. If you hire me you will be able to depend on me for new toys. New ideas. And new ways to make the toys.

If you hire me I will keep the factory in order and in tip top shape. I will keep the toys organized from the toy zebras to the toy airplanes. I will keep everything in line.

I am a super hard worker. If you hire me I always will get the job done. I never show signs that I am lazy and I never get tired. These reasons explain why I am the best elf. Is there anyone better than me.

Amahni N.

Elf application

If I get hired then I would show Santa Claus that I am Creative, Organized, and a Hard worker. Even though I may be different than all the other elves, I will work and get the job done. I will do my best then in the end everyone will be filled with Christmas cheer.

I am Creative. I can do many things all by m􀁜self, it helps me think and concentrate. I also help my brothers with their projects, like toy cars or slingshots. It is awesome to help others then feel the joy of doing it. It makes you want to help more. I just love art its fascinating and brilliant that every time I finish, I do want to do much more. I love to try to make things 3D or just 2D, it is so fun. Whenever I make something and it doesn't turn out right I might just try to make it again.

That is how I could be the best elf for the job.

I am Organized. I love having the stuff in my room all evened out, and if I see some thing missing or fully blank, I half to fix it. I know you like to be nice and neat, and I try to make things look as good as I can. Maybe you might want a change I can help. I will try crazy things but if I don't like it then I might just half to do it again. But I will try again and again until I get it right. So if you need someone to organize by color, or name I'll be the elf for the job.

Bennett W.

I would be the best elf for this job! I know this because I am funny, caring and smart.

If I were to get hired when I would show Santa my good traits and he would always like me and I would always have a job.

I am funny and this is one reason I should get hired. I am funny because I make people laugh, I always find a way to cheer people up. When my family and/or friends are upset/stressed I try my best to make them feel better. Also if another elf is upset or stressed I would try to make them less stressed or upset.

I am caring and that is the second reason I should get hired. I am caring because I care of people even if I do not know them. I would care for the toys, like I would be gentle with them and make sure not to break them.

I am smart and this is the third reason I should get hired. I am smart because I have good grades. I do my work. I have A's and B's.

I am funny, caring and smart. These are the reasons I should get hired. Do you think you can find anyone better for the job Santa?

Brooke B.

Cristian's elf for hire

Hello Santa Claus I am an elf look to be hired and after this I will prove to you why I should have this job and know I will be one of the best elves you ever had. I am a hard worker, I am trustworthy and I am a good listener.

Reason one on why I should get hired is that I am a hard worker because I do outside work with my dad. I also do my best on school work and tests and I take my time to work out problems. If you hire me I can make these toys stock them up for Christmas.

Reason two on why I should be hired is that I am trustworthy, lots of people trust me with secrets and I make sure it stays a secret. My family doesn't know much English and they trust me to get the order right. I know that Santa will trust me with one of the most secretive jobs he has to offer.

Reason three on why I should be hired is that I am a good listener because I do what I am told to do and I don't fail my orders. I can also help other elves do by helping make what Santa told them to do. If I get hired I will do the job right and I know I will be better than other elves. I can benefit the job a lot.

I hope that Santa reads this and changes his mind on who to hire. At the end of the day, I hope Santa chooses wisely so that Christmas can be saved and the only person who can do the job well like a professional is ME. Anyways merry Christmas bye.

Cristian M.

I would be the best elf for this job if you hire me. I am honest, brave, passionate, helpful, I love all kids and I am always in a good mood.

I am honest this is the first reason you should hire me. I never lie even when I know I might get in trouble and you can always ask me what happened and I will tell you nothing less and nothing more. you can count on me to report the behavior of all kids.

I am brave this is the second reason you should hire me. When I go to boys and girls houses I will not be afraid to fly up high in the air. If you ever wanted me to ride the sleigh I would never want to go back because of fear. I would also be fine and unbothered by the cold air and roughness of the ride.

I am also passionate this is the third reason you should hire me. When I'm making toys and one breaks or doesn't work I will not start throwing a fit. I will always try again and maybe even try a new plan. If an elf doesn't like something I will help them for as long as it takes for them to start liking it. I also will never, ever give up not even when I get discouraged.

I am helpful this is the fourth reason you should hire me. When an elf is struggling making a toy I will always be happy to help. I will always make sure they know how to do it and what their problem was. If the workshop is messy I will always volunteer to clean it up and I will help Mrs. Clause cook for you and the other elves. We will make food for everyone so each one will have something that they love.

Hailey H.

I would be the best elf for the job because i am creative, responsible, and brave. If I got hired Santa would see how great I am, and he will appreciate me, and I would always have a job.

I am very creative. I can make toys out of wood, I also can use make things with metal, and do some welding. I could help Santa work on the sleigh. I can also help other elves, or new elves if they needed any help making or building a toy. That is why I am very creative.

I am very responsible. I could be trusted with the reindeer, or the sleigh by myself. I would never lie or steal from Santa. I would make sure the other elves don't do this either. I would always no matter what distractions, keep making toys and wrapping them.

I am very brave. I would not be afraid to go on the sleigh with Santa. I would not be afraid of new tools to make presents. If time to deliver presents was behind, I would not be afraid Christmas was over. I would never be scared of the reindeer.

This is why I think I am the best elf for the job. I hope I listed enough ways why I am creative, responsible, and brave. Who did you pick Santa? And again I am the best elf for the job. Hoping I will see you soon.

Jack B.

Title: Elf for hire.

So I think you should hire me because I am kind and I love making toys and I am very funny so I think you might kinda want to hire me because if you are having a bad day then maybe I can cheer you up and if you are funny too then maybe we can tell jokes together too!!!.

Okay Santa so I think you should hire me because I am hard working and to be honest I really never stop working and I am willing to meet new friends and it would be kinda cool to have elf friends and I REALLY want to know how to speak elvish so if the elves don't understand English then I can speak elvish and I can also feed the reindeer's when ya'll get back from dropping off the presents and traveling all around the work and I know that you must be full from all the cookies and milk you ate. So when you get back you can go lay down and I will finish all your work until your food digest and also next next year I can maybe fly with you around the world I am not scared of heights so I will let you think about it and you have a whole year to think about it and if you forget it's okay no worries I can probably do with you the year after that if you don't forget and I almost forgot about Mrs. Clause how is she doing? I really think that it would be cook to have a friend that is Mrs. Clause ...

So anyways I REALLY want you to hire me because when Mrs. Clause leave to go somewhere and the elf's are sleep me and you can probably tell jokes if you are not tired if you are then that's fine too I will see if one of the elf's are up and maybe me and the elf can tell jokes..

I really hope that I can keep this job because other than school and at home their really isn't nothing I really can do because of Covid-19 and after all this mess is over I really hope that I can get a job to be a elf and I also work well with others so it won't be no problems with me and elves I am willing to do anything that I am told and also if one of the reindeer get sick before Christmas day then I will try to make them feel better so the reindeer won't feel left out and sad and the other reindeer will probably feel bad for the reindeer that is sick instead everybody can just be happy if you hire me for the elf position oh I almost forgot I am a really good cook so when you and the elf's and Mrs. Clause get hungry then I can cook sweets and stuff like that I also make the best hot chocolate ever!! so when your throat hurts I can fix it by making some honey tea to try to make your throat feel better.

I can also keep yours and Mrs. Clause stuff very organized so if ya'll need your clothes separated then I will do that and if ya'll need your clothes folded then I will do that.

So now Santa and the 3 other reading this So who can be the greatest elf ever now huh !!??

Sincerely, Jade Spears. P.S. think about the questions that I asked you and send the answer back to me ..

Have you ever considered being an elf? Well I have, and what your about to read is my application for a spot on St. Nick's workshop. to kick things off the right elf boot, I believe that I would be the perfect elf for the job. I am very organized, hard working, an excellent woodworker, independent, a good present wrapper, and I am very creative. But those are only a few good traits that I have!

First and foremost, I LOVE to be organized and clean! I need a clean area to work in, but anything will do. I very much dislike messes! That would be a good trait to have if your looking for a job like this because Santa's workshop is a very particular and organized place. If I saw a mes i would clean it up right away!

Second and the most important trait that I have and that would be good for this job would have to be my independence! My family always tells me how independent I am. I can stay home alone (i'm not referring to the Christmas movie) and I can do many things by myself such as baking cookies, cakes, cleaning my room without being told, so on. There are few things that would be helpful in the North Pole. I could gather firewood, clean the sleigh, feed the reindeer, and many other things.

The third and most fun thing that I do on my free time is carving. I can literately take a piece of boring old firewood and turn it into a masterpiece! That is a very good way of calming down and expressing my feelings. Woodcarving can also make many children (boy or girl) smile!

The fourth reason I would be a great fit for the job would be I'm hardworking. If you tell me to make 225 toys on Christmas eve, I would try my best to complete that order sire. A supporting example would be that I once made a "toy" but it didn't work the first time, so I looked inside and saw a gear was hung on a rubber band so I remade the so-called toy and it worked!

The fifth and second to last reason that I would be a good elf for the job would be that I'm a very creative person. I would try my very hardest to create new and original toys for everybody (including animals). My skills in being creative are through the roof! I do so many do-it-yourself hacks that my whole room is probably all do-it-yourself hacks. I love creating and trying new things even if they don't work.

The final reason that I should be hired is that I am a phenomenal present wrapper. Every single year I wrap all the presents for Valentine's Day, Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving and Halloween! I would never get tired of it. This may sound a bit weird but I could wrap presents nonstop.

Well those are all of the reasons I should be hired. Would you hire me? If you could, would you hire someone better then me?

Liza T.

Hello, I feel like I'm the best elf for the job. Why? I am kind, creative and honest.

I am kind, all elf's need to be kind. I mean have you ever heard of a mean elf? Well I have not. Let me ask you a question. Would you ever want a toy from a mean elf who hates Christmas? You said no didn't you? That's why you need me on your team. I will never let you down. If you ask me to do something, I will always do it. I will always have the kindest smile no matter what mood I'm in. I will be kind to not only the humans but the animals too. I love animals.

I am creative, all elf's need to be creative to make new toys. I mean would you like to have toys made out of walnuts? Nope. The kids would much rather have a monster truck or Barbie. So Santa if you want the kids to have a monster truck or Barbie, I'm the one for the job. I make cool and wacky things, I know all elf's imagine. Oh how I love to imagine. Big, red, fire-breathing dragons or blue-haired rock star Barbie. Name it, you got it. In my opinion, kids can have any toy they want. Even if it takes me hours and hours to build. I can and will make a toy.

Last but not least I'm honest, I never steal or lie and I'm always thankful for what I get. I know people who steal or lie get thrown in Elf Jail. I have never stole or lied in my whole life and I don't plan on starting. You could say I'm a goody-two-shoes but I like being one. It shows my honesty and dedication to my job. I know all elf's have to be dedicated. I mean why work all of those long hard hours just to make toys for kids. Am I right? I will never ever make toys for naughty kids, well because they were naughty.

That's why I think I'm the elf for the job. I am kind, creative, and honest like all the elf's should be. I am the elf for the job who can do any request you ask me to do. You are always working and thought you would need an extra set of hands. I want to help and I hope you will give me the opportunity to. I know I am the elf for the job.

Would you hire me?

Madelyn D.