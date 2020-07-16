The Summer Reading Program is quietly becoming a success. We’ve seen a lot of sock puppet creations on social media and walking into the library. This summer may be weird, but the library continues!
Our next virtual program will be held on July 21. We’re partnering with Somerset Place the awesome Christa Hobbet to learn more about African American Folklore. Part of the kit includes a braided “friendship band.” This program will be held at the traditional time of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Here’s how to participate:
- Send your email ONCE to bgoodwin@pettigrewlibraries.org the Monday before the first participating program, Include the first name and age of each participant.
- Check your email after 5:00 p.m. on Mondays for a link that will be sent to you to join the program on Tuesday.
- Watch the Tuesday on-line program at 10:30 am
- Come to the library to pick up a FREE kit AFTER each program for participants.
- Keep log on back of books read for PRIZES.
Books on CD
